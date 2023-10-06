Task force search leads to arrest of Middletown man

A Middletown man is in jail after several drugs were found in his possession.

The Butler Undercover Regional Narcotic (BURN) Task Force, assisted by the Middletown Police Drug and Vice Unit, executed a search warrant on Carmody Blvd. Thursday.

Nearly seven grams of cocaine, 11.2 grams of crack cocaine, a gun, and over $500 in cash were among the items seized during the search.

Police arrested Dallis Malone, 39, on charges of trafficking in drugs, possession of drugs, having weapons while under disability, and tampering with evidence, according to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office.

Malone, who’s currently on federal parole, has been booked in the Middletown Jail.