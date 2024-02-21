Task force seizes meth, cocaine, arrests California man in Englewood traffic stop

Feb. 20—The Miami Valley Bulk Smuggling Task Force seized 9 kilograms of methamphetamine and 5 kilograms of cocaine during a Tuesday traffic stop in Englewood, Montgomery County Sheriff Rob Strick, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost and Homeland Security Investigations Acting Special Agent in Charge Shawn Gibson announced.

Omar Cabrera Rodriguez, 32, of Santa Rosa, California, was arrested and booked into the Montgomery County Jail on suspicion of drug trafficking.

"Operations like these play a crucial role in creating a safer Miami Valley," said Sheriff Rob Streck. "The collaborative effort between local, state, and federal law enforcement partners further exemplifies our commitment to dismantling criminal networks involved in narcotics trafficking."

The Miami Valley Bulk Smuggling Task Force is made up of officers from the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office, Clark County Sheriff's Office, Vandalia Police Department, Butler Township Police Department, Ohio State Highway Patrol, Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation, Homeland Security Investigations, and Montgomery County Prosecutor's Office.