Task force targets guns and violence in Falls

Apr. 12—Michael Lorraine couldn't figure out where "all the cops" were coming from.

"What you guys all doing out here," Lorraine asked, as he was taken into custody at the end of a high speed chase through the city just before 2 a.m. Saturday.

As New York State troopers took walked him back to their patrol vehicle, Lorraine asked, "You know I am?"

When the troopers said they didn't, Loraine said, "This (run from police) is what I do."

The hectic pursuit of Lorraine put an exclamation point on an 8 hour "targeted hot spot enforcement action" conducted by Falls police and 11 other local state and federal law enforcement agencies. The operation, which began at 6:30 p.m. Friday and lasted until 2:30 a.m. Saturday, featured 80 officers and agents, backed up by 5 K-9 units, helicopters from the Niagara County Sheriff's Office and New York State Police, and a U.S. Border Patrol surveillance plane packed with high tech gear.

The multi-agency effort was designed to address a recent increase in gun-related violence in the Falls.

"Every urban center is struggling with gun violence," Falls Mayor Robert Restaino said, "so the opportunity to work with these other agencies is really consistent with how we're been successful, which is through collaboration. It's really the best use of resources."

Lorraine, who claimed a Rochester homes address, but is well known to Falls Police patrol officers and narcotics detectives, was charged with reckless driving and a number of other vehicle and traffic law violations. Known on the Cataract City streets as "Money Mike", Lorraine also faces a felony-level criminal mischief count for the extensive damage he caused when he drove his 2010 Chrysler Town & Country van into Gill Creek Park.

That damage included snapping a light pole off its base and digging deep ruts into the rain-soaked grass.

The initiative was funded by a Gun Involved Violence Enforcement (GIVE) grant. Falls Police Superintendent John Faso said analysts with the Niagara Intelligence and Crime Analysis Center (NICAC) had spent weeks compiling data to guide the high profile operation.

Story continues

Police said the goal of the "focused deterrence detail" was to identify, locate and arrest individuals involved in gun violence.

In its early hours, the operation saw multiple traffic stops up and down Hyde Park Boulevard, on Pine and Buffalo avenues and in the always-troubled 19th Street corridor. Officers executed at least one outstanding arrest warrant, while also issuing a host of traffic summonses.

Shortly before the Lorraine chase, a team made up of an FBI special agent and a Falls Police Narcotics & Intelligence Division detective conducted a traffic stop, in the 1300 block of Hyde Park Boulevard, on a Chevy Blazer being driven by two Falls teenagers. The detective said the driver of the van had almost struck his vehicle, while making a wide turn from Pine Avenue onto Hyde Park Boulevard.

On the floor of the vehicle, behind the driver's seat, detectives said they found pair of semi-automatic handguns in a McDonald's bag. The guns were determined to be "Ghost Guns", weapons without serial numbers.

Both guns were loaded when seized.

Preliminary statistics, released on Monday, showed officers and agents involved in the special detail conducted 127 traffic stops or citizen encounters. They made 11 felony and 29 misdemeanor arrests.

Individuals were cited for 115 traffic infractions and detectives said they were 4 pending narcotics charges.

"I would like to thank our participating partners who assisted in this initiative," Faso said. "With their assistance, we were able to tackle the gun and drug issues in our city. I commend the tireless work of all involved and look forward to future collaborations."

In addition to the Falls Police, participating agencies included the Niagara County Sheriff's Office, New York State Police, New York State Park Police, North Tonawanda Police, Lewiston Police, Town of Niagara Police, Lockport Police, U.S. Border Patrol, New York State Parole, Niagara County Probation and the FBI Safe Streets Task Force.

Commanders involved in the operation said a host of additional, related initiatives, centered on gun violence hot spots and focused deterrence, will continue through the summer.

"Superintendent Faso's dedication to our neighbors shines through this effort," Restaino said. "I am proud of the work his officers do on a daily basis, and especially of the NFPD's ability to collaborate with other agencies in order to make our neighborhoods safer."