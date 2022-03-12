Task force tracks down Ashland man

Mar. 12—CATLETTSBURG — A man on the run from the North East Kentucky Drug Task Force saw his race come to an end earlier this month and is now facing another indictment.

Gary Rowe, 43, of Ashland, was on the lam since December 2021 after narrowly escaping arrest at a local hotel. Inside the room Rowe fled were 180 grams of meth and a pound of fentanyl, according to the task force.

Rowe was indicted in connection with that case along with 27-year-old Wendi Blackburn, according to court records.

On March 1, Rowe was arrested by Ashland Police on a parole warrant and the December charges.

On Tuesday, a grand jury indicted Rowe and co-defendant Joshua Riffe, 39, of Ashland, in a felony drug trafficking case centered around his arrest.

Rowe was charged with aggravated trafficking of fentanyl, second-offense meth trafficking greater than 2 grams, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, and first-degree fleeing police on foot. Riffe was indicted on first-offense heroin trafficking and first-offense trafficking in meth.

Rowe faces Class B felonies on the fentanyl and meth trafficking charges, which carry up to 20 years in prison.

He is being held on a $100,000 bond.

(606) 326-2653 — henry@dailyindependent.com