New task force works to fight Memphis’ auto thefts and carjackings

It’s a growing concern in Memphis. People leave their cars to run into the gas station or the grocery store, and the next thing you know, the car is gone.

Memphis Police Chief CJ Davis says it’s a problem that goes beyond just a stolen car. She said there’s been an uptick in stolen vehicles that are used to commit other crimes like drag racing, drive-by shootings, and robberies and then abandoned.

Last week, Chief Davis announced that an auto theft task force has been working around the clock to recover stolen cars, patrol highways, and arrest thieves.

