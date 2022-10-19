Task Group Holdings (ASX:TSK) investors are sitting on a loss of 43% if they invested a year ago

It is doubtless a positive to see that the Task Group Holdings Limited (ASX:TSK) share price has gained some 107% in the last three months. But that doesn't change the fact that the returns over the last year have been less than pleasing. In fact the stock is down 43% in the last year, well below the market return.

Since shareholders are down over the longer term, lets look at the underlying fundamentals over the that time and see if they've been consistent with returns.

Task Group Holdings wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

In the last twelve months, Task Group Holdings increased its revenue by 12%. That's not a very high growth rate considering it doesn't make profits. Given this fairly low revenue growth (and lack of profits), it's not particularly surprising to see the stock down 43% in a year. In a hot market it's easy to forget growth is the life-blood of a loss making company. So remember, if you buy a profitless company then you risk being a profitless investor.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

It's probably worth noting we've seen significant insider buying in the last quarter, which we consider a positive. On the other hand, we think the revenue and earnings trends are much more meaningful measures of the business. If you are thinking of buying or selling Task Group Holdings stock, you should check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

A Different Perspective

We doubt Task Group Holdings shareholders are happy with the loss of 43% over twelve months. That falls short of the market, which lost 4.7%. There's no doubt that's a disappointment, but the stock may well have fared better in a stronger market. It's great to see a nice little 107% rebound in the last three months. This could just be a bounce because the selling was too aggressive, but fingers crossed it's the start of a new trend. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 4 warning signs with Task Group Holdings (at least 1 which is a bit unpleasant) , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

Task Group Holdings is not the only stock that insiders are buying. For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on AU exchanges.

