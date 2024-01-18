Hot off of January’s Champion of Champions special comes a brand new season of Taskmaster - the 17th to be precise - and with it comes a fresh collection of comics all vying to be crowned the master of tasks.

If you’re unfamiliar with this deceptively simple-yet-immensely-watchable series, let us fill you in.

Starting life on Dave before moving to Channel 4, it follows the titular Taskmaster Greg Davies and his loyal sidekick (Little) Alex Horne. Each outing features a new selection of funny faces who compete against each other to complete a series of tasks set by Horne in order to gain some all-important points from Davies.

Tasks can range from the downright simple to the infuriatingly tricky and each can be solved in any number of ways. Mix this formula with some of the best rib-ticklers in the biz and you’ve got a recipe for a frequently hilarious hour of telly.

With a new batch of episodes heading our way, here’s everything you need to know about Taskmaster season 17, including its start date, cast and more.

When does the Taskmaster season 17 start?

Alex Horne sets the tasks.

Taskmaster season 17 is coming soon to Channel 4 but an official debut date is yet to be announced.

In recent years, the show has been averaging an impressive two season each year with the first usually airing in late March or early April. Odds are, we can expect season 17 to follow suit and land sometime in early spring 2024 with the second landing in November later this year.

Who is on the new season of Taskmaster?

Greg Davies dishes out the points.

A new series of Taskmaster means a new selection of comedians going up against Davies and Horne's tasks and series 17 has lined up a great collection of contestants.

Let’s say hello to them.

Joanne McNally

Joanne McNally is a comedian and podcast host.

Irish comedian Joanne McNally is a stand-up comedian and podcast host known as the co-presenter of the audio show My Therapist Ghosted Me alongside her fellow pod host Vogue Williams.

Elsewhere, fans may recognise her from appearances on Channel 4’s The Big Fat Quiz of the Year and her stand-up show entitled the Prosecco Express.

Nick Mohammed

Nick Mohammed has earned Emmy nominations from his time on Ted Lasso.

Nick Mohammed recently starred in the multiple award-winning football series Ted Lasso, a show that earned him two Emmy nominations. He’s also appeared in a variety of other shows, including Intelligence with Friends star David Schwimmer and an episode of The Horne Section with the Taskmaster’s lackey Alex Horne.

Taskmaster contestants are required to wear the same outfit while completing each task and Mohammed has selected a vampire costume - something we’re sure he’ll soon live to regret.

Sophie Willan

Bolton comic Sophie Willan joins Taskmaster's new series.

Sophie Willan has starred in a variety of shows, including Still Open All Hours and the second series of prison drama Time, both on the BBC.

Hailing from Bolton, her stand-up show Branded earned her a nod for an Edinburgh Comedy Award in 2017 and her own BBC Two series Alma’s Not Normal bagged a BAFTA for its writing.

Steve Pemberton

Inside No. 9 star Steve Pemberton revealed his involvement in Taskmaster via a crossword puzzle.

One-fifth of The League of Gentlemen and the co-creator of anthology series Inside No. 9 with fellow Leaguer Reece Shearsmith, Steve Pemberton will also join Taskmaster’s latest series.

According to reports, Pemberton revealed that he would take part in the show via a crossword published in the Guardian that heavily hinted that he could be joining the new series. The move was a reference to an Inside No. 9 episode that focused on crosswords and even had its own tie-in puzzle published in the Guardian on the day the episode aired.

John Robins

John Robins is a radio host and author.

John Robins is perhaps best known by fans as the co-host of a popular radio show with fellow presenter Elis James. The programme mixes comedy with an honest look at men’s mental health, a subject that has inspired a brand new book penned by the pair which will soon hit shelves.

Robbins also co-hosts the Bad Golf YouTube channel with Taskmaster’s own Alex Horne and has previously won an Edinburgh Comedy Award back in 2017.

Taskmaster season 17 is coming soon to Channel 4.