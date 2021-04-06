Tasman Travel Bubble; Toddlers as Silent Spreaders: Virus Update

Tasman Travel Bubble; Toddlers as Silent Spreaders: Virus Update
Bloomberg News
·15 min read

(Bloomberg) -- New Zealand and Australia will open a quarantine-free travel corridor April 19, restoring unrestricted two-way travel between the neighbors for the first time since the pandemic began. Most toddlers infected with Covid-19 don’t have symptoms, but have a high viral load and may be silent spreaders in the community, according to a new study out of Hong Kong.

Everyone in the U.K. will be urged to take a coronavirus test twice a week as a new system of Covid passports is assessed for wide-scale use under Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s plan to reopen the economy. New York’s vaccination program picked up speed last week, with the most populous U.S. city reporting a record of more than a half-million doses administered.

South Africa agreed to buy 20 million shots of the Pfizer Inc. vaccine, Business Day reported. Brazil expects to vaccinate 2 million people per day next month, according to its Senate president.

Key Developments:

Global Tracker: Cases pass 131.7 million; deaths exceed 2.8 millionVaccine Tracker: More than 673 million shots given worldwideCovid mutants multiply as scientists race to decode variationsMobile vaccine squad has a mission: Protect the neediestFuture pandemics are already splitting American politicsHow pandemics change the course of history: Stephen MihmWorst Covid surge in Southeast Asia hammers Philippine hospitalsWhy the mutated coronavirus variants are so worrisome: QuickTake

Subscribe to a daily update on the virus from Bloomberg’s Prognosis team here. Click CVID on the terminal for global data on cases and deaths.

Sweden Boosts Spending on Pandemic Measures (2:55 p.m. HK)

Sweden’s government will spend a further 6.9 billion kronor ($792 million) on measures to fight the pandemic, Finance Minister Magdalena Andersson said at a presser. The money will be used to prevent the spread of the disease and carry out vaccinations, and to extend support measures for individuals that need to work from home until June 30.

Each month the pandemic can be cut shorter means a boost to GDP worth 25 billion kronor, and 20 billion kronor for public finances, Andersson said.

U.K. Starts Latest Government-Backed Virus Loan Program (2:36 p.m. HK)

The U.K.’s Recovery Loan Scheme starts Tuesday, offering loans of as much as 10 million pounds ($14 million) to businesses, the Treasury said in a statement.

The government is providing an 80% guarantee for all loans, and interest rates have been capped at 14.99% -- though they’re expected to be much lower in most cases. The program runs until the end of the year and replaces various emergency loan programs that have distributed more than 75 billion pounds of loans since the pandemic began.

Indonesia Extends Movement Curbs in Several Areas (2:32 p.m. HK)

Indonesia’s government expanded movement restrictions to Aceh, Riau, South Sumatra, North Kalimantan and Papua, Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto said in a statement Tuesday. Curbs are now being implemented in 20 provinces through April 19.

Valneva to Start Final-Phase Tests on Vaccine This Month (1:55 p.m. HK)

French drug maker Valneva SE plans to start final-phase clinical trials on its vaccine candidate this month after a phase 1/2 test gave positive results for a high dose. The vaccine uses a sample of the coronavirus that has been killed to stimulate an immune response, an approach that has been used for decades in inoculations against other diseases.

Valneva has said it believes the well-established safety profile of inactivated jabs will allow a successful shot to be used in a broader group of people than newer technologies being tested by other drugmakers. The results are very promising, U.K. Vaccines Minister Nadhim Zawahi said in the company’s statement.

The U.K. has signed a deal worth as much as 1.4 billion pounds ($1.9 billion) to receive as many as 190 million doses of the shot between 2021 and 2025. The British government is also investing in the biotech’s Scottish manufacturing plant, where the vaccine will be created.

Toddlers May Be Silent Spreaders: Hong Kong Study (1:32 p.m. HK)

Most toddlers infected with Covid-19 don’t have symptoms, but have a high viral load and a long duration of live viral shedding, making them potential silent spreaders of the infection in the community, according to a study by the Faculty of Medicine at The Chinese University of Hong Kong.

To identify any hidden transmission chain, the authors recommend testing stool samples from young children. “While we are working intensively to prevent high-risk individuals from being infected, it is important to come up with a solution to avoid unfavorable outcomes in young children,” said Siew Chien Ng, associate director of the university’s Centre for Gut Microbiota Research.

Russia Delays Chinese Vaccine, Favors Local Shots (1:11 p.m. HK)

Russian officials have slowed authorization of China’s CanSino Biologics Inc.’s Covid-19 vaccine, the only foreign inoculation that’s undergoing domestic testing, because local authorities are prioritizing Russian-developed inoculations, according to three people familiar with the situation.

When CanSino’s local partner, Petrovax Pharm LLC, filed for approval in November, it wasn’t clear how quickly Russia would be able to scale up production of its domestic vaccines, according to one of the people, who is a government official.

Now, though, Russian officials now are confident they can vaccinate the public using homegrown shots. There currently isn’t any need for foreign doses, the person said, adding that the CanSino shot may get approval later.

Testing of Thai Bar Patrons Finds New Clusters (12:55 p.m. HK)

Thailand reported 250 new virus cases Tuesday as testing of hundreds of patrons of Bangkok bars confirmed several new infection clusters. The flareup prompted authorities to close almost 200 night-life entertainment venues Monday for two weeks, including bars, pubs and karaoke centers.

The surge in new cases comes ahead of Thailand’s New Year holiday next week, when millions of Thais travel across the country, and can potentially derail a government plan to gradually ease quarantine requirements for vaccinated foreign visitors.

New Zealand, Australia to Open Travel Bubble This Month (12:21 p.m. HK)

New Zealand has agreed to open a quarantine-free travel corridor with Australia as of April 19, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said Tuesday, restoring unrestricted, two-way travel across the Tasman Sea for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic began.

“The bubble will give our economic recovery a boost and represents a world leading arrangement of safely opening up international travel while continuing to pursue a strategy of elimination and keeping the virus out,” Ardern said. “We have worked hard to ensure travel is safe and that the necessary public health measures are in place.”

Before the pandemic, Australian visitors accounted for one-quarter of the revenue New Zealand generated from foreign tourists. New Zealand has consistently topped Bloomberg’s Covid resilience ranking and Australia currently lies third, but both have suffered sporadic outbreaks requiring regional lockdowns.

Panacea Biotec Jumps on Russian Vaccine Deal (12:08 p.m. HK)

India’s Panacea Biotec jumped 20%, making it the top gainer in the S&P BSE Small Cap Index, after the company signed an agreement with the Russian Direct Investment Fund to produce 100 million doses a year of the Sputnik V vaccine.

Variants Heighten Need for Vaccine Funds: Rockefeller (12:02 p.m. HK)

A plan to end the pandemic by speeding up immunizations could be financed through a record asset allocation via the International Monetary Fund, according to the Rockefeller Foundation.

The IMF should approve and swiftly distribute $650 billion in additional reserve assets to help developing economies vaccinate as much as 70% of their populations by the end of next year, the foundation said in a report.

The report, whose contributors include former U.K. Prime Minister Gordon Brown and Jeffrey Sachs, a professor of economics at Columbia University, details ways to leverage a large issuance and reallocation of IMF special drawing rights that can be exchanged for freely usable currencies. The plan calls for wealthier countries to voluntarily reallocate at least $100 billion of their unneeded drawing rights to provide further support to the developing world.

North Korea to Skip Tokyo Olympics Due to Covid-19 (10:16 a.m. HK)

North Korea has decided not to participate in the Tokyo Olympics due to the coronavirus, a state-run sports website reported, making it the first country to skip the games because of the pandemic.

The decision was made March 25 by the country’s Olympics committee, which cited the need to protect its athletes amid the global health crisis, Sports in the DPR Korea, a website run by North Korea’s sports ministry, said Tuesday. North Korea won seven medals at the Rio Olympics in 2016.

Kim has imposed strict measures to prevent the coronavirus from entering North Korea, and was among the first in the world to close borders. U.S. and Japanese officials doubt North Korea’s claim that it has had no virus cases.

Venezuelan Opposition Figure Says He Has Recovered (9:55 a.m. HK)

Juan Guaido, president of the opposition-led National Assembly in Venezuela, said he has recovered from Covid-19 after announcing March 27 that he tested positive.

“I want to announce that today I tested negative for Covid-19 and am now recovered,” he wrote Monday evening on Twitter. Guaido, who is recognized by the U.S. and around 50 other countries as Venezuela’s legitimate leader, said the opposition is trying to organize a national vaccination plan.

Washington Lowers Age for Covid Vaccine Shots (9:10 a.m. HK)

Washington, D.C. residents aged 16 and older will be eligible for Covid vaccinations starting April 19, Mayor Muriel Bowser said on Twitter. She urged those eligible to pre-register.

Ratio of Deaths to Cases Declines in India (9:08 a.m. HK)

India now has the highest daily Covid caseload in the world, with more than 100,000 new infections reported Monday, yet the ratio of reported deaths to cases has fallen to around 1.3% from as high as 3.6% a year ago, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. The trend could be caused by increased testing, better hospital treatment, improved immunity, the age of those infected and even vaccinations.

A comparison with other nations shows progress isn’t linear. While the U.S. has brought its rate down to a stable 1.8%, countries that lagged in vaccinations seem to have suffered as more contagious coronavirus strains emerged. Germany’s rate swung from 1.5% in November to 2.9% in early March -- passing Brazil -- before easing to 2.7%. Japan’s rate climbed to 1.9% from 1.3% in mid-January.

The U.S. has administered 167 million vaccine shots, India 79 million, Brazil 25 million, Germany 14 million and Japan only 1.2 million.

Brazil Sees 2 Million Shots per Day in May (6:50 a.m. HK)

Brazil expects to vaccinate 1 million people per day in April, doubling that number in May, Senate President Rodrigo Pacheco told CNN. The pandemic scenario for April is bad, Pacheco said.

The country reported 1,319 deaths related to Covid-19 in the last 24 hours and 28,645 new cases.

South Africa Signs Pfizer Deal (5:47 p.m. NY)

South Africa has finalized a deal for 20 million shots of the Covid vaccine produced by Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE, with deliveries starting mid-April, allowing it to begin a broad roll-out of inoculations, Business Day reported.

The deal had been delayed by Pfizer’s insistence that South Africa’s health and finance ministers personally sign the pact, which includes indemnity clauses to protect the company. South Africa has inoculated more than 250,000 people so far, all of them health workers, as part of a study being carried out by Johnson & Johnson.

Maryland to Offer Shots to All 16 and Over (4:38 p.m. NY)

Maryland Governor Larry Hogan said all residents 16 and older will be able to get a shot beginning Tuesday at any of the state’s mass vaccination sites.

By April 12, everyone 16 and over will be eligible for a vaccine from all providers, the governor’s spokeswoman Kata Hall said on Twitter.

Astra Gets White House Help Finding New Plant (4 p.m. NY)

President Joe Biden’s administration is working with AstraZeneca Plc to find new manufacturing capacity in the U.S. after the company agreed to abandon a Baltimore Covid-19 vaccine plant that will focus exclusively on making doses for Johnson & Johnson.

The talks are the latest development after an error at the Emergent BioSolutions Inc. facility -- in which ingredients for the two companies’ vaccines were mixed up -- led to a batch of 15 million doses worth of drug substance being spoiled.

U.S. Parents Comfortable on Shots for Kids (3:50 p.m. NY)

Almost eight in 10 parents in a Harris Poll taken April 2 through April 4 said they’re willing to have their kids vaccinated for Covid-19.

Last week, Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE said their vaccine is both safe and 100% effective in preventing illness in adolescents ages 12 to 15. The shot has already received emergency authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for Americans 16 and up. The announcement was cited by 39% of parents in the poll as making them feel more confident.

Smith Named State Department Covid Coordinator (3 p.m. NY)

Gayle Smith, a former U.S. Agency for International Development administrator and chief executive officer of the ONE Campaign to eradicate preventable disease, was named the coordinator for global Covid response and health security at the U.S. State Department.

Smith, who helped lead the Obama administration’s response to the Ebola outbreak in 2014, was introduced Monday by Secretary of State Antony Blinken. Smith will help oversee the Biden administration’s effort to get more Covid-19 vaccine to poor countries amid concern that rich nations like the U.S. have been too stingy with their supplies.

N.J. to Open Shots to Everyone 16 and Older (1:40 p.m. NY)

New Jersey will open Covid-19 vaccinations to people 16 and older starting April 19, Governor Phil Murphy announced Monday.

The state had said all adults would be eligible for the shot by May 1, in line with a goal set by President Joe Biden for universal adult eligibility. But other states, including New York and Connecticut, announced earlier eligibility dates as vaccine supply began ramping up.

Chile Surge Takes Toll on President’s Support (1 p.m. NY)

A record virus surge is eroding support for the Chilean government’s Covid-19 policies and tarnishing one of the world’s fastest vaccination drives, according to a survey.

Thirty-eight percent of Chileans back President Sebastian Pinera’s response to the coronavirus, down from 58% on Feb. 26, according to a Cadem poll published Monday. Meanwhile, 85% of respondents say it will take more than six months for daily life to return to normal, with open schools and stores.

Pinera’s administration is grappling with a resurgence of the virus that’s driven hospitalizations and daily infections to all-time highs. Critics say Chile shouldn’t have encouraged travel during the Southern Hemisphere summer, and that the economy was reopened too quickly.

U.K. Shops, Pubs to Reopen (12:06 p.m. NY)

U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson confirmed restaurants and shops will open again for the first time in four months as England’s lockdown is eased next week, but the ban on foreign travel may remain for longer.

The earliest date for resuming non-essential international travel will be May 17, officials said. Meanwhile, a plan for a new system of Covid passports is being developed to make it easier for events with live audiences to resume and travel restrictions to be eased. But the passports may not be ready until fall, according to the Telegraph newspaper, citing unidentified senior government officials.

NYC Surpasses 500,000 Doses a Week (10:30 a.m. NY)

New York administered a record 100,669 vaccines Friday, helping to push the weekly total above the city’s goal of 500,000, Mayor Bill de Blasio said.

“It shows what is possible,” the mayor said at his daily briefing, adding that the city will be receiving 77,000 new doses from Johnson & Johnson, whose vaccine requires only one shot. New York is also stepping up use of mobile units and taking vaccines to housing complexes and community centers for pop-up sites.

More than one-third of adults in the city have received at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, and 21% are fully vaccinated, city data show. Among the five boroughs, Manhattan has the highest inoculation rate, with 44% of adults receiving at least one dose and 28% fully vaccinated. The Bronx has the lowest rate with at least one dose, 31%, while Brooklyn has the lowest percentage of fully vaccinated adults, 18%.

Passengers Into Singapore to Use Travel Pass (6:15 a.m. NY)

People flying to Singapore will be able to use the International Air Transport Association’s travel pass to share their pre-departure Covid-19 PCR test results at check-in and on arrival from May 1.

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • The Dow Rose 375 Points Because Strong Jobs Data Mean Record Stock Prices

    Stocks soared Monday, powering the Dow and the S&P 500 to closing highs. The jobs report on Friday, when the market was closed, was a corker.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks jump as traders digest jobs report, look ahead to Fed remarks

    Stocks jumped Monday morning as traders took in last week's much stronger-than-expected monthly jobs report

  • Australia and New Zealand to start quarantine-free travel

    Both nations have contained Covid outbreaks and maintained very low or near-zero infection rates.

  • Is Home Depot Stock A Buy Right Now After Q4 Earnings? Here's What Earnings, Charts Show

    Home Depot is one of the biggest companies in the United States and a stock leader on the Dow Jones industrials, but is Home Depot stock a buy right now?

  • Brands Accelerate Shift From Wholesale to D-to-c

    The pandemic has quickened a process that has been going on for a while as brands rely more on their own e-commerce and physical retail.

  • Former Nike Executive Pleads Guilty in Criminal Case

    The former marketing manager was terminated by the sneaker giant in 2018.

  • LG Exiting Smartphone Business

    The company said in a press release that it is shuttering its mobile phone business unit, a decision approved by its board of directors. It faced stiff competition not only from the durably popular Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) iPhone but also from appealing models produced by powerful regional manufacturers such as Samsung and Xiaomi. At that point, Apple had 21% and Samsung was nipping at its heels with 16%.

  • Yellen Declares End to Trump’s Global Retreat, Eyes Tax Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen outlined the case for a harmonized corporate tax rate across the world’s major economies, part of an effort to restore global leadership and credibility with U.S. allies following the unilateralist approach of the Trump era.In her first major speech on international economic policy, Yellen marked an American return to the “global stage.” She singled out China, saying the U.S. needs a “strong presence in global markets” to level the playing field.The Biden administration tax proposal also marks a U.S. return to years-long talks -- led by the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development with about 140 countries -- to develop a global agreement on minimum levies. But participants haven’t yet reached a deal, and while most involved support the idea of a global minimum tax, the negotiations also include a potential accord on digital taxation that has been blocked by long-standing disagreements over how to approach the issue.“Together we can use a global minimum tax to make sure the global economy thrives based on a more level playing field in the taxation of multinational corporations, and spurs innovation, growth and prosperity,” Yellen said in her virtual remarks to the Chicago Council on Global Affairs.The new multilateral approach begins with the U.S. taking a leading role in working globally to find an appropriate minimum corporate tax, one of the revenue-raising proposals in President Joe Biden’s $2.25 trillion package of infrastructure and other spending released last week. Yellen wants to halt what she described as an international “race to the bottom” by countries competing to lure corporations with lower taxes.Biden’s plan to impose a 21% global minimum tax on foreign profits would be more robust than many of the proposals that have so far been discussed at the OECD. It’s not yet clear if the nearly 140 participants will be able to strike a deal by the self-imposed deadline this summer.The Business Roundtable said in a statement on Monday night that while its members welcomed “a more level playing field for globally engaged U.S. companies,” the administration’s global minimum tax proposal “threatens to subject the U.S. to a major competitive disadvantage.”Earlier in the day, three Senate Democrats, Ron Wyden of Oregon Sherrod Brown of Ohio and Mark Warner of Virginia put forth an alternative plan that included higher levies on offshore profits and stronger penalties for companies that move income outside the country to avoid paying taxes to the Internal Revenue Service. Their proposal stops short of calling for any specific rate levels, and seeks feedback on the ideas as lawmakers work to draft legislation.Yellen’s predecessor, Steven Mnuchin, walked away from the OECD talks because he wanted America’s system to qualify as the minimum tax.With the change in White House control after November’s election, Yellen has been laying the groundwork for the minimum-tax proposal since shortly after taking office in late January, when she used her first bilateral talks with counterparts to discuss tax negotiations with France, Germany and the U.K.She dropped a key demand in Trump-era negotiations over taxation of technology companies such as Alphabet Inc.’s Google and Facebook Inc., lifting a barrier that had raised transatlantic trade tensions and prevented an international deal combining minimum and digital tax issues. Yellen in February told her counterparts at a virtual meeting of Group of 20 finance officials that the U.S. is no longer calling for a so-called safe harbor rule that would allow U.S. tech companies to opt out of paying such a tax overseas.Yellen, in her speech, criticized the strategy of President Donald Trump’s administration, decrying four years when the U.S. “isolated ourselves and retreated from the international order that we created.”“America first must never mean America alone,” she said. “A lack of global leadership and engagement makes our institutions and economy vulnerable.”This week, Yellen is participating in her first round of meetings as Treasury secretary during the spring IMF and World Bank meetings, being held virtually this year.During the week, she will meet with finance ministers to discuss climate change, finalize a boost to IMF resources to help poor nations cope with Covid-19, Biden’s “Made in America tax Plan,” and attend bilateral meetings, including with her Canadian counterpart.Fiscal SupportIn her speech, the Treasury chief also called on other major economies “to continue a strong fiscal effort and avoid withdrawing support too early, to promote a strong recovery and help avoid the emergence of global imbalances.”She highlighted the Biden administration’s plans for sustained economic support, with a $2.25 trillion infrastructure plan following the $1.9 trillion pandemic-relief bill signed last month. She said 130 million relief payments have now been sent to individuals and families.Four years ago, Trump’s newly sworn-in Treasury secretary, Mnuchin, shocked American allies during the administration’s first international meeting with an approach so unilateral that it extended to outright disengagement.Mnuchin barely spoke a word during closed-door sessions in his first meetings with Group of 20 finance ministers in March 2017, held in Germany. He spoke up during a plenary session just once -- to urge the group to set aside any vows to avoid protectionism.Yellen’s speech demonstrates a major about-face. “Credibility abroad begins with credibility at home,” she said Monday.(Updates with Business Roundtable statement, senators’ proposal, starting in seventh paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Lidar Stocks Are Under Pressure. Why the Market May Be Wrong.

    News that Waymo's CEO is leaving has raised hope for Tesla, the only car maker choosing not to use lidar sensors, in the race for self-driving technology.

  • Facebook, Google and Microsoft stocks reach records as Big Tech bounces back

    Shares of Facebook Inc., Google parent Alphabet Inc., and Microsoft Corp. closed at record highs Monday, cresting on a wave of strong U.S. job growth last month despite a wave of criticism over their outsize influence on the economy and in the lives of Americans. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index rose 1.7%.

  • Pfizer halts shipment of 700,000 COVID vaccines to Israel after the country reportedly failed to make payment

    The Jerusalem Post reported Pfizer halted a shipment of 700,000 COVID vaccine doses after Israel failed to pay for its most recent shipment of 2.5 million doses.

  • Queen 'told Meghan she did not have to give up acting or embrace royal duties' when she married Prince Harry

    The Duchess of Sussex was told by the Queen that she was not obliged to be a full-time member of the Royal Family when she married Prince Harry and was free to keep acting, a royal biographer has claimed. The Duchess revealed to Oprah Winfrey in a blockbuster interview last month that she was forced to give up her passport and driving licence when she joined the family in 2018, and that at times she felt suicidal and alone. But Andrew Morton, who wrote a leading biography of Princess Diana, told the Royally Obsessed podcast that the Duchess was not prevented from pursuing her career or a private life and said Her Majesty gave the Sussexes different routes to take within the family. “The Queen gave them [the Duke and Duchess] the opportunity to go wherever they pleased,” Mr Morton said. “They were given a degree of latitude. “They were told: ‘Here are your first class tickets, pick which country you want to go to, we're going to make you youth ambassadors for the Commonwealth.’ "They did say to Meghan: ‘If you don't want to embrace royal duties full time please be our guest and continue your acting career.’ Those opportunities were open to her.”

  • Piers Morgan suggested to Tucker Carlson that Meghan Markle may be 'completely delusional' while saying he really doesn't know or care

    Morgan spoke on camera for the first time since leaving his job, settling scores for over an hour on Fox's new streaming show "Tucker Carlson Today."

  • NASA's Mars helicopter survived its first night alone on the red planet after the Perseverance rover set it free

    NASA's Ingenuity helicopter has separated from the Perseverance rover on Mars. It's almost ready to pioneer a new form of space exploration.

  • Covid-19 vaccination: India ramps up vaccines as daily cases hit 100,000

    The world's biggest inoculation drive aims to cover 250 million people by July.

  • An HBO filmmaker may have uncovered the potential identity of 'Q,' the shady figure behind QAnon

    A filmmaker believes he uncovered the identity of "Q" after Ron Watkins, longtime administrator of the 8kun message board, slipped up on camera.

  • Myanmar junta charges celebrities with promoting protests

    Myanmar’s ruling junta stepped up its campaign against celebrities who support nationwide protests against its seizure of power, publishing wanted lists in the state press and warning against using their work. The move follows weeks of escalating violence by security forces in breaking up street protests against the Feb. 1 coup that ousted the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi. At least 570 protesters and bystanders, including 47 children, have been killed since the takeover, according to the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners, which monitors casualties and arrests and says the true toll is likely higher.

  • Mitch McConnell says big companies like MLB 'must stop taking cues from the Outrage-Industrial Complex' when it comes to voting laws

    "Businesses must not use economic blackmail to spread disinformation and push bad ideas that citizens reject at the ballot box," McConnell said.

  • Chris Hemsworth says he's not considered a 'serious actor' because he's never gained or lost an 'unhealthy' amount of weight for a role

    The Marvel star opened up about his fitness journey and bulking up for the role of Thor in a new interview with The Telegraph.

  • A 'Jeopardy!' contestant left interim host Aaron Rodgers speechless by referencing a controversial Packers' play

    Three months after the NFC Championship, Aaron Rodgers still doesn't have an answer as to why the Packers kicked a field goal vs. the Bucs.