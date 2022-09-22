Tasmania rescuers try to help stranded whales

Chegg

At least 1 in 8 Americans are on the hook for student loans. So, for many of us, our first introduction to bills comes in the form of seemingly insurmountable debt. Our first glimpse of that bill can send us to any number of places. Does avoidance sound familiar? How about denial? Some borrowers might even become tunnel-visioned, determined to pay it off as soon as possible (note: I was not one of those people when I owed $34,000 in student loan repayments). This level of sticker shock has trick