Tasmania's elephant seal 'Neil the Seal' becomes a viral sensation across the world

A 1,300-pound southern elephant seal in Tasmania, affectionately known as "Neil the Seal," has become a viral internet sensation on the island state and across the world with his antics and adventures.

One minute the naughty seal is taking a nap in front of a woman's car blocking her from accessing the car and the next he's playing with traffic cones and knocking down a fence of a real estate company in the small town of Dunalley.

Neil's antics are being documented in an Instagram account with more than 63,000 followers awarding him social media celebrity status. The viral elephant seal also has unofficial merchandise, including t-shirts and soft toys sold in his name.

The account, which was set up by a resident was created for “Tassie locals” and their children to learn about Neil’s behavior, the account's owner told The Guardian. However, the account owner told the media outlet that they will be no longer be posting Neil's whereabouts to ensure his safety, based on advice from marine biologists.

The account has also repeatedly advised locals to maintain their distance from the wild animal and respect his space to avoid any catastrophic incidents.

When was 'Neil the Seal' first spotted?

The now 3-year old seal first came to the spotlight in July 2022, according to ABC News Australia, when he 'hauled out' at Clifton Beach and was spotted playing with traffic cones and napping in the sun near Hobart, the capital of Tasmania. "Hauling out" is the behavioral process in which seals leave the water and come ashore for a number of reasons, including to rest, recuperate and give birth. Another reason for "hauling out" is an annual molt onshore for about four weeks before returning to sea until the next breeding season. In this process, southern elephant seals shed their fur and top layer of skin, as per the National Park Service.

Wildlife biologists at the Marine Conservation Program, earlier in March 2022, had identified Neil as the same male pup born and weaned on the Tasman Peninsula in October two years earlier. The program said that the pup had "since become a regular visitor to the state's south-eastern coastline," reported ABC News Australia alarming authorities as they try to prevent the public from getting to up close.

Neil the seal gets into standoff with local police in Tasmania

Earlier in April 2023, the Department of Natural Resources and Environment Tasmania, had moved Neil from Kingston Beach to a more secluded location to ensure the safety of the seal and the public. Despite multiple warnings, members of the public had continued to gather close to the seal and brought dogs to the area and harassed the seal, said the department in the press release. Though they initially tried to manage the situation with staff, the strategy did not work and marine biologists felt the animal was unsafe. Neil was relocated to a safer location in the southeast, however, it appears that the seal made its way back to population and attention.

'No such thing': Texas man's photo of 'black panther' creates buzz. Wildlife experts say it's not possible

'Heartbroken': Third beluga whale 'Kharabali' passes at Mystic Aquarium in 2 years

Lonely childhood

One reason behind this could be the fact that Neil was born on a beach near the city, possibly because his mother was lost, Clive R. McMahon, an ecologist at the Sydney Institute of Marine Sciences told the New York Times. Dr McMahon believes that Neil most likely had a lonely childhood without other young seals to socialize and swim with.

Young seals “will habitually return to the places where they were born — so that’s probably why Neil thinks this is his home," the marine expert told the Times.

To monitor Neil's whereabouts, wildlife rangers also fitted him with a tracking device atop his head.

Neil the Seal on Instagram: "Hi friends, Have you ever wondered what that thing on my head is? So many people have different guesses... is it a go-pro, a camera or an alien antenna? It's definitely not any of the above! It's actually a tracker (a bit like Microsoft 360) so that my scientist friends can study my behaviour and make sure that I'm safe when I pop up ashore again! And don't worry, it doesn't actually hurt me... even if it does leave me with a very snazzy toupé styled mark. In fact, researchers even did a study that found it didn't affect the weight, behaviour or hunting patterns of us seals - and I would have to say I agree because I am a very chonky, energetic boy who is an excellent hunter (if I do say so myself). One of the best things about the tracker - other than the fact that I look extremely handsome - is that I know I'm helping scientists to take better care of us Southern Elephant Seals. It runs in the family too... some of my seal cousins in Antarctica have shared their tracker data to help us learn more about the environment. And because we are amazingly generous, you can see the data for free on the Australian Ocean Data Network website. Your very handsome (and definitely not an alien) bestie, Neil xX 🦭 #southernelephantseal #conservation #marinebiology #seeaustralia_tasmania #tasmaniagram #hobartlocal #wildlifephotography"

Protecting the species

Southern elephant seals are the largest of all seals with males reaching 13 to 16 feet in length and 7,720 pounds in weight, according to the Department of Natural Resources and Environment Tasmania. The threatened species are rusty gray brown in color and are covered with thick blubber. Southern elephant seals are the deepest diving seal in the world and mostly feed on a diet of squid.

They are known as 'elephant' seal due to their large 'trunk', or proboscis which is used to amplify their vocalizations. They move fast and can be potentially dangerous if provoked.

Neil the Seal on Instagram: "Hi friends, Did you know that I'm the largest carnivorous semi-aquatic mammal on the planet? Before we became a threatened species we used to roam far and wide from Antarctica to Macquarie Island and even mainland Australia! My great-grand seal even told me that one our species favourite spots used to be in Tassie at King Island! We used be such fierce and strong carnivores that we definitely had our run of the coastline - especially the islands. Sadly though, some humans discovered us back in the 19th century... they called themselves sealers and used to kill us so that they could make oil from our blubber (fat). For the next 200 years, we could hardly be found in Tassie at all. Then suddenly in 2015, scientists found a brand new baby pup who had been born on King Island!! I'm thinking that they're probably my cousin? We both like to explore Tassie after all. And even better, our population numbers are continuing to grow. Let me know if you see my (maybe) cousin anywhere. Neil xx #southernelephantseal #threatenedspecies #kingislandtasmania #macquarieisland #discovertasmania #abcaustralia"

Meet 'Ricardo': NJ Transit sells plush toy inspired by loose bull spotted on train tracks

The wildlife department recommends maintaining a distance of approximately 65 feet from seals and keeping dogs away from them to avoid distributing them.

Wildlife officials are hopeful that once Neil reaches sexual maturity, at around 10 years of age, he will travel to one of the three southern elephant seal breeding grounds, at either Macquarie, Heard or Maatsuyker Islands, which is why they don't want him getting used to humans.

“That’s a very large animal and potentially dangerous if provoked. We want to see Neil reach adulthood and beyond safely so it’s critical he doesn’t get used to being near humans," Marine Conservation Program wildlife biologist Sam Thalmann, said in a statement.

Saman Shafiq is a trending news reporter for USA TODAY. Reach her at sshafiq@gannett.com and follow her on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter @saman_shafiq7.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Tasmania's viral 'Neil the Seal' gets into a standoff with police: Video