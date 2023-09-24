Taste what 12 Fort Worth TX chefs can make with rattlesnake at Tim Love’s ‘Rattle Battle’

Chef Tim Love is hosting a different kind of cooking competition in Fort Worth next month.

Love is emceeing a rattlesnake cooking competition titled “Rattle Battle” from 3 to 5 pm. on Oct. 6 at Mule Alley in the Fort Worth Stockyards. Tickets are now on sale for the event, starting at $125.

The event will host 12 Fort Worth chefs competing tocreate the best dish made from rattlesnake meat. Event guests along with a panel of judges will determine the winner. The winning chef will take home $2,500 cash, a prize pack and the coveted rattlesnake trophy

“I’m very excited to host the first annual ‘Rattle Battle’ and have gathered Fort Worth’s finest and most innovative chefs to engage in a unique challenge — using the most unusual ingredient, rattlesnake,” Love said in a press release.

Chef Tim Love

The Fort Worth, Texas, chefs participating in ‘Rattle Battle’

Graham Elliott (Le Margot)

Blaine Staniford (Grace, 61 Osteria and Little Red Wasp)

Rodrigo Cardenas (Don Artemio)

Juan Rodriguez (Magdalena’s)

Kemel Rodriguez (Paloma Suerte)

Taylor McCreary (Lonesome Dove)

Bert Nichols (Tannahill’s Tavern)

Trevor “Big T” Sales (Brix Barbecue)

Christian Lehrmann (Tinies, Side Saddle Saloon)

Travis Heim (Heim Barbecue)

Jon Bonnell (Bonnell’s, Waters, Buffalo Bros, Jon’s Grille)

Zach Lewis (Atico)

Cooking for the rattlesnake competition will begin at 3 p.m., followed by judging at 4 p.m. and the championship reveal at 4:15 p.m. Fans in attendance will receive a token to vote on their favorite rattlesnake dish throughout the event.

Rattlesnake cook-off is part of Fort Worth Rattler Days

The event is part of Rattler Days, a fan festival hosted by the professional bull riding team Texas Rattlers.

Rattler Days begin on Thursday and will last throughout the weekend from Oct. 5-8. The fan festival coincides with the Rattlers’ team series event at Dickies Arena on the same weekend.

For more on Rattler Days and what’s in store for Fort Worth, visit the team’s website here.

Chef Love is well-known around the Fort Worth food scene with restaurants such as Caterina’s, Lonesome Dove, Love Shack and Tannahill’s Tavern & Music Hall.