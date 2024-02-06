Taste of Buffalo announces registration deadline

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Registration for the Taste of Buffalo 2024 is now open for restaurants, food trucks, and wineries.

The deadline to register for the festival is Feb. 12.

The two-day food festival, sponsored by Tops, will take place on July 13 and 14 along Delaware Avenue and Niagara Square. Tom Mahoney, who has been involved with the festival for 30 years, was announced as chair of the 2024 festival.

In 2023, the Taste of Buffalo was named as a winner in the 2023 USA TODAY 10Best Readers’ Choice travel award and was also placed as #1 in the Best City Food Festival category.

For more information on the festival and to register, click here.

