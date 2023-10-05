Out and About: A taste of fall at Missoula’s Red Hen Farms and Orchard
We headed out to Red Hen Farms and Orchard in Missoula to check out some of the fall festivities that are taking place.
We headed out to Red Hen Farms and Orchard in Missoula to check out some of the fall festivities that are taking place.
The big event officially kicks off next week but sales on Henckels, Cuisinart, Keurig, Shark, Bissell and beyond are already in full swing.
CD Projekt Red has teamed up with the production company Anonymous Content to make a live action TV show or movie based on Cyberpunk 2077. Everything here is in the early stages and details are scant.
During Amazon's fall sales event, Prime Big Deal Days, you'll find great bargains on TVs, tech gadgets, tools, e-bikes, toys, video games, and more.
Gasoline prices are certain to go $0.25 to $0.50 lower, says one oil analyst.
Amazon is having a sale on the Apple Watch Series 8 and thanks to a coupon, it's down to the lowest price we've seen to date.
We've got another fun weekend of college football ahead, headlined by the Red River Rivalry between No. 12 Oklahoma and No. 3 Texas.
It's all part of an exercise used to show just what people "see" when asked to imagine something in their minds.
If you're looking for the best high-yield money market accounts, shop around and compare options from multiple banks and credit unions.
How do your favorite fall beverages stack up in terms of the amount of sugar is in them? Find out.
"This is SO SMART and SO CUTE." The post Woman shares adorable way to display purse collection: ‘Thank you for this u beautiful soul’ appeared first on In The Know.
Yahoo Sports' Kevin Iole on his birthday discusses many of the greatest fights that occurred in his lifetime, and ranks the Top 10 fights.
It's almost impossible to find high-quality cashmere on sale! Right now, though, at Nordstrom Rack, get 100% cashmere sweaters for up to 72% off.
This new best seller is the latest Stanley product to go viral. It's, hands down, the best insulated water bottle out there and keeps drinks cold for an entire 24 hours.
Demand for mortgage applications fell 6% last week, to its lowest point since 1995, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA) survey for the week ending Sept. 29.
Can you really ever have enough fall jackets?
Here's how the new Google Pixel 8 Pro compares to the Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max and the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra on the spec sheet.
One thing is clear this year: Generative AI is having a tremendous impact on the software industry, and a week doesn’t pass without software companies announcing their plans to incorporate the seemingly game-changing technology into their platforms. The identity company is making a slew of AI-related announcements at the company’s Oktane customer conference, taking place this week in San Francisco. For Okta, that means training a model on all of the data it’s been collecting about identity and putting that to work to help make customers safer.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde determine who needs a win more in the last Big 12 occurrence of the Red River Rivalry game.
Netflix's new thriller is at the top of the streaming charts. Here's everything you need to know about it.
Sweater weather is officially here.