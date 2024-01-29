Taste of NFL tackling food insecurity in Las Vegas-area community

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — For over 30 years, Taste of the NFL has been providing a culinary experience like no other. This year, Chef Bryan Forgione, the executive chef at Buddy V’s is excited to show his passion for cooking through some unique recipes.

“This year we’re going to showcase our fresh mozzarella making and until you’ve had mozzarella made fresh in front of you, you don’t know what you’re in for!” Forgione explained.

Forgione said preparation for this experience has been a labor of love.

“When you have something as big as the Super Bowl happening in our backyard, there’s just that excitement in the air and you see the staff get excited and we just ride that wave and we bring that whole team together and we come up with our planning,” Forgione added.

Proceeds from the Taste of the NFL benefit GenYOUth. Ann Marie Krautheim is the CEO of the nonprofit focusing on creating healthier schools and funds from their “End Youth Hunger” grant will help schools serve food outside of the cafeteria.

“The reason this is so important is while 30 million children rely on schools every day, rely on school lunch, only about half of those students benefit from school breakfast because there are barriers that exist, those include lack of time to get to the cafeteria for a school meal or sadly the stigma associated with eating a school meal,” Krautheim explained.

Krautheim said these school lunches may be the only times children will get a healthy meal.

“We see that this increases participation by up to double digits and this is specifically important for those children who are living with food insecurity and in the state of Nevada that’s actually one in five children who are living with food insecurity, which is higher than the average of one in eight,” Krautheim said.

That’s why this event is a great way to open up your stomach and your heart for a great cause.

“We look forward in any shape or form that we can by giving back to the community,” Forgione added.

