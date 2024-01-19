Taste test Silmo Milk Stout or a Sweetheart Sampler: New Bedford Eats

Not sure where to head to grab something to eat? There is an overwhelming number of places to choose from on the SouthCoast.

New Bedford Eats helps you narrow down the list of places to try by bringing you new menu items, food events, and specials popping up all over the area. Check out what's happening in the area, this week we've got ice cream samplers, stout tastings, and a prime rib buffet.

Sample these delightful frozen treats

Make sure to order the Sweetheart Sampler at Acushnet Creamery, 6 count variety pack of 3oz scoops of their holiday-themed flavors: Chocolate Covered Cherry, Double Chocolate Fudge, Strawberry Cheesecake, Brownie Points, Love Potion, and Mint to be. This tasty gift is $27 and has to be ordered by Feb.7 at https://acushnetcreamery.square.site/s/order#27.

Kick the winter blues

BBQ y Mas will be at Buzzards Bay Brewing on Jan. 20

Are you in need of a pick-me-up? Head over to Buzzards Bay Brewing on Saturday, Jan. 20 for a night of fun with live music and delicious bites. At 4 p.m. BBQ y Mas will pull up with its mouthwatering BBQ dish from 5 to 7 p.m. The Jethros live will be sharing their tunes. The fire pits will be roaring for this free event open to all ages at 98 Horseneck Road, Westport.

Stock up for the winter weather

Get a deal on the Grab & Go meals at Lorenzo's Italian Restaurant.

Did you know on Tuesdays at Lorenzo's Italian Restaurant you can get Grab & Go meals for 15% off? Stock up your freezer or fridge so you don’t have to cook on these cold nights at 500 W Grove St., Middleboro. From freshly made pastas, sauces, soups, and your favorite dishes, there is appetizing convenience waiting for you.

When worlds collide

Mac Daddy pizza is on the menu at The Pour Farm Tavern & Grille.

When you can’t choose between a burger or a pizza, it’s time to head to The Pour Farm Tavern & Grille, 780 Purchase St., New Bedford. A few months ago the tavern began offering bar pizza and now the Mac Daddy is on the menu. Get everything you love about a Big Mac on a crispy pizza for $13.

Joining forces for a delicious brew

You have to taste test the new Silmo Milk Stout at Moby Dick Brewing Co.

A favorite staple of New England is our beloved coffee milk, but how about a coffee milk stout? Moby Dick Brewing Co. and Silmo Syrup have come together to make that possible with their Silmo Milk Stout. Try it at the launch party on Wednesday, Jan. 31, from 5 to 8 p.m. you will able to try a free tasting of this yummy collab. Get a tour of the brewery at 16 South Water St., New Bedford while you are there.

The perfect bite

Grab an Italian Herb & Cheese Quiche today at The Baker - New Bedford.

There’s a new quiche in town and it’s sure to please every palate. The Baker - New Bedford is introducing this new gem to the menu an Italian Herb & Cheese Quiche for $4.25. It’s an individual quiche with all butter crust, rich egg custard with asiago, fontina, and parmesan cheeses, and a hint of garlic. Get yours today at 562 Pleasant St., New Bedford.

Dinner and a show

Laugh at some joke and eat some prime rib at Fireside Classic American Grille.

Are you looking for a fun night out? Get tickets to Lenny Clarke/Jimmie JJ Walker at Fireside Classic American Grille for Thursday, Jan. 25. Amazing night of comedy with Jimmy JJ Walker AKA Kid Dynamite from Good Times and Boston legend Lenny Clarke along with a scrumptious Prime Rib Buffet. Tickets are $70 and can be ordered at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/thurs-jan-25-lenny-clarkejimmie-jj-walker-fireside-grille-middleboro-tickets-761397549567?aff=ebdssbdestsearch. Get ready to laugh at 30 Bedford St., Middleboro.

Do you have a special deal, menu item, or food-related events to entice the local foodies? Share it with us at fharrington@s-t.com.

