We tasted Peyton Manning's bourbon brand Sweetens Cove

If you thought football was the only thing NFL Hall of Famer Peyton Manning could dominate, think again.

Driving the news: The former Denver Broncos quarterback and current Mile High City resident is now behind the top-shelf Tennessee bourbon brand Sweetens Cove, deemed some of the smoothest whiskey around.

Why it matters: Colorado is one of less than a dozen states where Manning's limited-edition, luxury spirit is available.

What to know: We recently tried Manning's bourbon — which runs $200 a bottle — at a private event hosted by the 5280 Whiskey Society, an exclusive, members-only club in Denver.

The bourbon is a blend of 4, 6 and 16-year-old Tennessee whiskeys — meaning each sip swirls with complexity and offers notes of oak, fruit, spices and vanilla.

Of note: Most of the magic comes from master blender and industry legend Marianne Eaves, who tasted and smelled more than 250 barrels to develop his hooch.

Eaves is Kentucky's first female master distiller and Sweetens Cove's "secret weapon," Manning tells Axios Denver.

What they're saying: "She has been the quarterback, calling the shots on the product and creating our bourbons," Manning says. "It’s been a great experience to learn from her and see her work. She's a star."

