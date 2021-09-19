I Tasted Popular Oat Milk Brands And Ranked Them By Taste

Thoughts: In terms of calories and sugar, this is the "healthiest" option of all the oat milks. The coloring was beigey, kind of like Califia's, and it wasn't as thick or creamy as the other oat milks. It almost looked as if it could have been a "skim" oat milk, even though it says it's original. (I did notice that they have a different option for "extra creamy," however!) As for taste, there was a slight, subtle hint of oats, but overall, it was pretty good. While it did pass my cereal and coffee test, I would choose the extra-creamy option for my coffee next time around!

Cereal/coffee test: Passed ✅

Rating: ⭐⭐⭐⭐(4/5 stars)

Calories per serving (1 cup): 90; sugar: 4 grams