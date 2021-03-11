The Tastes of St. Patrick’s Day: Live from the Chef’s Kitchen in Ireland
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Nationwide media tour featuring Chef Catherine Fulvio and Ireland’s own, Truly Grass Fed discussing recipes and tips on which products to use to build the perfect menu
New York, NY --News Direct-- YourUpdateTV
This St. Patrick's Day leave green-hued food in the past and lean into the Irish culture with dishes that go beyond corned beef and cabbage. Even if you're only Irish once a year, you'll want to observe year-round with these delicious and traditional ways to celebrate St. Patrick's Day.
A video accompanying the announcement is available here: https://youtu.be/jSL1RumbJM4
Nationwide media tour featuring Chef Catherine Fulvio and Ireland’s own, Truly Grass Fed discussing recipes and tips on which products to use to build the perfect menu
Live from Ireland, on March 9, Chef Catherine Fulvio, conducted a nationwide media tour in partnership with YourUpdate TV to provide recipes and background on the most authentic way to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day along with insights on which products to use including telling the story of Ireland’s own, Truly Grass Fed.
Truly Grass Fed is a line of delicious premium cheese, butter, and ghee clarified butter imported from Ireland coming from cows that are indeed truly grass fed. In fact, 95% of their diet is grass. These are happy, healthy, cows roaming nearly 200 acres of lush green Irish pastures per farm for 250 days a year.
All of their dairy products come from Irish family-run farms run along the eastern seaboard and into the rich green pasturelands of Ireland’s midlands. All Truly Grass Fed products are Animal Welfare Approved (by A Greener World) an independent non-profit certification program for farm animal welfare, outdoor access and sustainability. You can see the Animal Welfare Approved logo on each & every pack. The range is also non GMO Project Verified.
Grass fed is not just good for the animals, it’s also good for the products making for delicious cheese and butter for you & your family, all while being kinder to animals and the planet.
Truly Grass Fed is dedicated to continued innovation and is excited to introduce Ghee Clarified Butter – ideal for cooking and baking due to its delicious taste, and for sautéing due to its high smoke point. This delicious new offering is produced from fresh sweet cream sourced from grass herds and is naturally lactose-free.
Learn more about how Truly Grass Fed ‘PairsWithYou’ at trulygrassfed.com
About YourUpdateTV:
YourUpdateTV is a social media video portal for organizations to share their content. It includes separate channels for Health and Wellness, Lifestyle, Media and Entertainment, Money and Finance, Social Responsibility, Sports and Technology.
Contact Details
YourUpdateTV
+1 212-736-2727
View source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/the-tastes-of-st-patricks-day-live-from-the-chefs-kitchen-in-ireland-155500809