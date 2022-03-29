Is Tasty (LON:TAST) Weighed On By Its Debt Load?

Some say volatility, rather than debt, is the best way to think about risk as an investor, but Warren Buffett famously said that 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. We can see that Tasty plc (LON:TAST) does use debt in its business. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

What Is Tasty's Net Debt?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that as of December 2021 Tasty had UK£1.25m of debt, an increase on none, over one year. However, its balance sheet shows it holds UK£11.0m in cash, so it actually has UK£9.76m net cash.

How Healthy Is Tasty's Balance Sheet?

According to the last reported balance sheet, Tasty had liabilities of UK£12.8m due within 12 months, and liabilities of UK£51.5m due beyond 12 months. On the other hand, it had cash of UK£11.0m and UK£211.0k worth of receivables due within a year. So it has liabilities totalling UK£53.1m more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

The deficiency here weighs heavily on the UK£7.41m company itself, as if a child were struggling under the weight of an enormous back-pack full of books, his sports gear, and a trumpet. So we definitely think shareholders need to watch this one closely. After all, Tasty would likely require a major re-capitalisation if it had to pay its creditors today. Given that Tasty has more cash than debt, we're pretty confident it can handle its debt, despite the fact that it has a lot of liabilities in total. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But it is Tasty's earnings that will influence how the balance sheet holds up in the future. So if you're keen to discover more about its earnings, it might be worth checking out this graph of its long term earnings trend.

In the last year Tasty wasn't profitable at an EBIT level, but managed to grow its revenue by 44%, to UK£35m. Shareholders probably have their fingers crossed that it can grow its way to profits.

So How Risky Is Tasty?

While Tasty lost money on an earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) level, it actually booked a paper profit of UK£1.2m. So when you consider it has net cash, along with the statutory profit, the stock probably isn't as risky as it might seem, at least in the short term. The saving grace for the stock is the strong revenue growth of 44% over the last twelve months. But the stock still looks risky to us. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. We've identified 2 warning signs with Tasty (at least 1 which is potentially serious) , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

