Tat Seng Packaging Group (SGX:T12) shareholders have endured a 18% loss from investing in the stock a year ago

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

The simplest way to benefit from a rising market is to buy an index fund. Active investors aim to buy stocks that vastly outperform the market - but in the process, they risk under-performance. Investors in Tat Seng Packaging Group Ltd (SGX:T12) have tasted that bitter downside in the last year, as the share price dropped 22%. That falls noticeably short of the market decline of around 3.2%. Longer term investors have fared much better, since the share price is up 19% in three years.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

Check out our latest analysis for Tat Seng Packaging Group

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

Unfortunately Tat Seng Packaging Group reported an EPS drop of 9.5% for the last year. The share price decline of 22% is actually more than the EPS drop. Unsurprisingly, given the lack of EPS growth, the market seems to be more cautious about the stock. The P/E ratio of 4.04 also points to the negative market sentiment.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

earnings-per-share-growth
earnings-per-share-growth

Before buying or selling a stock, we always recommend a close examination of historic growth trends, available here.

What About Dividends?

When looking at investment returns, it is important to consider the difference between total shareholder return (TSR) and share price return. The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. Arguably, the TSR gives a more comprehensive picture of the return generated by a stock. As it happens, Tat Seng Packaging Group's TSR for the last 1 year was -18%, which exceeds the share price return mentioned earlier. And there's no prize for guessing that the dividend payments largely explain the divergence!

A Different Perspective

While the broader market lost about 3.2% in the twelve months, Tat Seng Packaging Group shareholders did even worse, losing 18% (even including dividends). However, it could simply be that the share price has been impacted by broader market jitters. It might be worth keeping an eye on the fundamentals, in case there's a good opportunity. On the bright side, long term shareholders have made money, with a gain of 2% per year over half a decade. If the fundamental data continues to indicate long term sustainable growth, the current sell-off could be an opportunity worth considering. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Tat Seng Packaging Group better, we need to consider many other factors. Take risks, for example - Tat Seng Packaging Group has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

If you like to buy stocks alongside management, then you might just love this free list of companies. (Hint: insiders have been buying them).

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on SG exchanges.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session
You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here

Recommended Stories

  • Reports of crashes increase at UC Davis, campus officials seek solutions

    UC Davis police said they are responding to more on-campus crashes so far this year. Between Jan. 1 and Oct. 20, police responded to 156 crashes on campus. That is a 43% increase compared to that same timeframe in 2019. "We’ve got more students than we did in 2019. More students means more vehicles, more bicycles, more other micro-mobility devices, and you can imagine that passing period especially is pretty busy around here," said Lt. Doug Voska with the UC Davis Police Department. The most common kinds of crashes have been solo bicyclist accidents with injuries. UC Davis police have responded to 36 incidents like that, which would include a bicyclist who hit a pothole and fell, for example.

  • Heavy snow continues snarling travel on the Prairies into Thursday

    Widespread snowfall warnings are in place across the Prairies heading into Thursday as a winter-like storm continues lumbering across the region.

  • Berkshire Could Take a Big Storm Hit. Watch for Buyback News.

    Berkshire Hathaway could suffer losses of $3 billion from Hurricane Ian and other weather events in the third quarter, but investors are apt to be more focused on the company’s investment activity. Berkshire Hathaway (ticker: BRK/A, BRK/B) reports its third-quarter earnings on Saturday. This reflects CEO Warren Buffett’s distinctive view that Saturdays are an ideal time for earnings reports because shareholders have time to digest the news before trading resumes on Monday.

  • 6 Stocks With Healthy Dividends and Solid Returns

    AbbVie, Gilead Sciences, Cardinal Health, Merck, Bristol Myers, and Amgen are large-cap healthcare companies that have the capacity to grow their dividends.

  • Stimulus Check Update: Will Your Next Check Be an Inflation-Relief Payment?

    During the heart of the COVID-19 pandemic, Americans received three stimulus checks deposited into their bank accounts or sent via mail. Businesses are now open, though, and with most pandemic-restrictions lifted, the challenge Americans are now facing comes from inflation. Prices have surged to new records, with inflation at the highest level in 40 years, and many people are struggling.

  • Rich young Americans have lost confidence in the stock market — and are betting on these 3 assets instead. Get in now for strong long-term tailwinds

    Millennials have given up on stocks. Act accordingly.

  • Down More Than 50%: These 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    With the Federal Reserve holding its November FOMC meeting now, there’s plenty of speculation on the central bank’s next move. The conventional wisdom says the Fed will hike rates again, by another 75 basis points – the fourth such hike in a row this year. But after that, no one knows. Inflation remains above 8%, so the Fed’s tighter monetary policies have clearly not reined in high prices – yet. According to Fundstrat, however, the Fed has moved far enough in that direction, and we’ll start to

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    Cathie Wood did a fair amount of stock buying on Tuesday. It did point out that some of its customers -- those behind large social networking sites, consumer-facing on-demand businesses, and crypto exchanges -- were weakening at the time, but you and I probably aren't spending less time on our favorite apps these days.

  • Here's a Dividend King to Buy and Hold Forever

    During a market downturn like the one we've been in throughout most of this year, it can be difficult for investors to keep their composure. With the S&P 500 index down 19% so far in 2022, what can an investor do to remain calm amid market turmoil? One of these stocks, Genuine Parts (NYSE: GPC), has managed to operate consistently enough to boost its annual dividend for 66 consecutive years.

  • I Just Sold One of My Largest Investments -- And Bought These 7 Stocks With the Money

    One of my largest stock investments, STORE Capital (NYSE: STOR), recently agreed to be taken private. I decided to sell my shares, which freed up a large amount of capital to reinvest, and here are the seven stocks I bought with it.

  • Want $1,000 in Dividend Income Every Month? Invest $120,000 in This Stock

    If you like the sound of that, you're in luck, because you can receive $1,000 in dividend income each month by buying shares of Prospect Capital (NASDAQ: PSEC). What is Prospect Capital? One of these is Prospect Capital, a business development corporation (BDC) that lends to and sometimes makes equity investments in mid-tier private companies -- the types that are generally too small to raise money in the public market but that require more capital than a local bank can provide.

  • The Fed Makes Its Decision Wednesday. Expect a Big Move in Stocks.

    The key for markets will be what signals Fed Chairman Jerome Powell sends about the prospects for future rate increases.

  • Meta investors reportedly 'got more disgusted' with Mark Zuckerberg's metaverse plans after he doubled down in the company's earnings

    Investors have expressed their ire in meetings with Meta executives, including some conferences with Mark Zuckerberg over the past week, FT reported.

  • You Should Have Waited. The New I Bond Rate Is More Attractive.

    But the new I Bond is now structured to include a 0.4% fixed rate in addition to the inflation adjustment. Individual investors rushed to purchase series I Treasury inflation-linked savings bonds last week, before a Friday deadline to get a 9.6% interest rate for the first six months. Investors were so eager to get the juicy rate that the TreasuryDirect website struggled under the traffic last week.

  • Permian Takeover: Multinationals in the Permian Basin

    Companies with global influence and interests control more than half the acreage in the Permian Basin. Here is a rundown of the major player’s operations in the Permian including acreage, production and near-term plans.

  • New Strong Sell Stocks for November 1st

    INTC, PPC and SBLK have been added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List on November 1, 2022.

  • 2 Nasdaq Growth Stocks Down 44% and 85% to Buy Now and Hold Forever

    These are the two fastest-growing software companies in history, but both stocks have fallen sharply from their highs.

  • Got $5,000? Buy These 3 Dividend Kings And Hold Them Forever

    These healthcare companies should stay relevant for years as they continue to innovate with new products.

  • Buy the Dip? This Growth Stock is a Smart Buy.

    Wall Street analysts see double-digit revenue growth ahead for this exciting aerospace-focused stock.

  • Eric Schmidt backs former Google exec’s digital family office platform in $90 million funding

    Caesar Sengupta has worked on, and overseen, several category-defining projects in the past decade and a half. As a product lead at Google, he was in charge of ChromeOS, the company’s desktop operating system. Last year, he left Google with scores of colleagues to start a new venture.