Is Tata Coffee (NSE:TATACOFFEE) Using Too Much Debt?

David Iben put it well when he said, 'Volatility is not a risk we care about. What we care about is avoiding the permanent loss of capital.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. As with many other companies Tata Coffee Limited (NSE:TATACOFFEE) makes use of debt. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

What Is Tata Coffee's Debt?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that at March 2019 Tata Coffee had debt of ₹11.5b, up from ₹9.90b in one year. On the flip side, it has ₹1.82b in cash leading to net debt of about ₹9.73b.

How Healthy Is Tata Coffee's Balance Sheet?

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that Tata Coffee had liabilities of ₹4.81b due within 12 months and liabilities of ₹11.6b due beyond that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of ₹1.82b as well as receivables valued at ₹2.14b due within 12 months. So it has liabilities totalling ₹12.5b more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

This is a mountain of leverage relative to its market capitalization of ₹13.7b. Should its lenders demand that it shore up the balance sheet, shareholders would likely face severe dilution.

In order to size up a company's debt relative to its earnings, we calculate its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) divided by its interest expense (its interest cover). Thus we consider debt relative to earnings both with and without depreciation and amortization expenses.

Tata Coffee has a debt to EBITDA ratio of 3.9 and its EBIT covered its interest expense 4.4 times. This suggests that while the debt levels are significant, we'd stop short of calling them problematic. Notably, Tata Coffee's EBIT was pretty flat over the last year, which isn't ideal given the debt load. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Tata Coffee's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Finally, a business needs free cash flow to pay off debt; accounting profits just don't cut it. So the logical step is to look at the proportion of that EBIT that is matched by actual free cash flow. Considering the last three years, Tata Coffee actually recorded a cash outflow, overall. Debt is usually more expensive, and almost always more risky in the hands of a company with negative free cash flow. Shareholders ought to hope for and improvement.