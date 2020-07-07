Tata Communications wins eight awards at Frost & Sullivan's 2020 India ICT Awards





The recognitions highlight Tata Communications' unmatched service delivery in India

MUMBAI, India, July 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tata Communications, a digital ecosystem enabler, received top honors at Frost & Sullivan's 2020 India ICT Awards, with eight wins in the 'Company of the Year' category. All the awards were for excellence in service provision, underlining the company's dominance in the Indian service provider market.

Applauding Tata Communications' feat, Benoy CS, Vice President, Digital Transformation Practice, Frost & Sullivan, said, "Tata Communications' services are aligned with industry best practices and address vertical-specific needs. It is an ideal example of a service provider that has the best-in-class people, processes and technologies to offer customer-focused solutions and services."

In its 19th edition, the 2020 India ICT Awards celebrated the achievements of the IT industry's best innovators, disruptors and leaders. The event honored industry professionals and corporates that created breakthrough business models and strategies through the innovative use of transformative technologies.

"We are thrilled that our continued focus on delivering superior customer experiences has resulted in another year of wins at the prestigious Frost & Sullivan's 2020 India ICT Awards," said Sumeet Walia, Chief Sales & Marketing Officer at Tata Communications. "To have won eight awards, especially the 'Enterprise Data Service Provider of the Year' for the eleventh time, is a strong validation of our efforts and expertise. The economic disruption triggered by the pandemic has resulted in an accelerated shift towards a digital-first world, creating an essential need for every industry to align to the new models of working. Our large suite of solutions, services and partnerships have helped unlock infinite possibilities to enable a seamless digital transition for our customers. These awards are a testament to the customers' confidence in us as their trusted advisor. We look forward to continuing to work closely with our customers and enabling secure connected digital experiences for them."

Accolades Won by Tata Communications at Frost & Sullivan's 2020 India ICT Awards:

Enterprise Data Service Provider of the Year

Tata Communications has demonstrated tremendous innovation in product launches and strategies along with strong service delivery and support. It has enhanced the IZO cloud enablement platform, which integrates IZO Internet WAN with Global MPLS VPN, to form IZO Hybrid WAN. This is fully linked to its security services, such as DDoS mitigation, virtual proxy secure web gateway and Unified Threat Management. The company's unique IZO SD-WAN service is available in 150+ countries globally and is continuously gaining traction among Indian enterprises.

Tata Communications follows a multi-pronged strategy and has the vision to enable faster service delivery through automation and self-servicing/provisioning capabilities implemented through APIs and virtual platforms. Furthermore, it aims to enable automation and virtualisation to expedite customers' business transformation journeys.

Enterprise Telecom Service Provider of the Year - Large Enterprise Segment

Bolstered by its global network infrastructure and leadership in emerging markets, Tata Communications is continuously developing its service portfolio to include new technologies and innovations that simplify their enterprise customers' operations and help promote a competitive enterprise telecoms services business.