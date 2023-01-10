Tata-Run iPhone Plant Would be a Boon for India, Executive Says

Sankalp Phartiyal
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Tata Group succeeding with its bid to take over an iPhone assembly plant in southern India would give a boost to the country’s ambitions to become an electronics manufacturing hub, a top executive at the conglomerate’s software services arm said.

Most Read from Bloomberg

“I am not directly involved in that, but it should be really good for India because this is going to create an opportunity in India to manufacture electronics and microelectronics,” N Ganapathy Subramaniam, operating chief at Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., told Bloomberg TV’s Rishaad Salamat and Haslinda Amin in an interview on Tuesday.

Read more: Tata Nears IPhone Plant Takeover to Grow Apple Supply Role

The $128 billion Tata Group has been in talks for months with Apple Inc.’s Taiwanese supplier Wistron Corp. and is looking to seal the purchase of its assembly factory near Bangalore by the end of March. The salt-to-airline conglomerate has been expanding its presence in technology, and India’s government has taken steps to challenge China’s dominance in electronics.

Subramaniam and Tata Group Chairman Natarajan Chandrasekaran are brothers, hailing from India’s southern Tamil Nadu state.

Shares of TCS fell as much as 2.7% on Tuesday after the company reported a net profit of 108.5 billion rupees ($1.3 billion) in the three months through December, missing the average analyst estimate of 110.85 billion rupees.

“It’s a very very broad based, mixed environment, but given what we have achieved as momentum and then the qualified pipeline that I see, I think it looks alright,” Subramaniam said.

The IT company on Monday announced a special dividend of 67 rupees a share, a move that’s in line with its capital allocation policy, Subramaniam said.

TCS, Asia’s biggest outsourcer, has enough cash to look at mergers and acquisitions and other strategic opportunities in areas including cybersecurity and cloud solutions, he said.

--With assistance from Haslinda Amin and Rishaad Salamat.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Parts shortages impact Kenya Airways, cause flight disruptions

    NAIROBI (Reuters) -Kenya Airways is experiencing flight disruptions due to delays in securing aircraft components required for maintenance, the carrier said late on Monday. The airline, which is one of Africa's biggest, may be forced to cut some flights if the challenges of getting the parts persist, Chief Executive Officer Allan Kilavuka said in a statement. He cited titanium from Russia as one of the key raw materials used by the aviation industry, and is crucial to the maintenance of planes.

  • Do I Need a Traditional or Roth Thrift Savings Plan (TSP)?

    If you're a government worker with a Thrift Savings Plan (TSP) from your employer, congratulations! With low management fees to matching contributions, you have one of the best investing tools available. You can prepare well for a comfortable retirement by … Continue reading → The post Traditional vs. Roth TSP: Key Differences appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • India Considers Lifting Rice Export Curbs as Supply Improves

    (Bloomberg) -- India, the world’s biggest rice exporter, is likely to lift restrictions on grain shipments in a move that would mark a further easing of a global wave of food protectionism after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergUS Safety Agency to Consider Ban on Gas Stoves Amid Health FearsRental Housing Is Suddenly Headed Toward a Hard LandingGoldman to Cut About 3,200 Jobs This Week After Cost ReviewStocks Give Up Rally Above Key Mark After Fedspeak: Markets WrapCommodity

  • Indonesia Stocks Near Correction in Shift to Cheaper Markets

    (Bloomberg) -- Indonesian stocks are on track to enter a technical correction on Tuesday as investors looked to cash out from one of Asia’s hottest markets for 2022 in search of cheaper valuations elsewhere.Most Read from BloombergUS Safety Agency to Consider Ban on Gas Stoves Amid Health FearsRental Housing Is Suddenly Headed Toward a Hard LandingGoldman to Cut About 3,200 Jobs This Week After Cost ReviewStocks Give Up Rally Above Key Mark After Fedspeak: Markets WrapCommodity Ship Heads for In

  • iPhone Exports from India Double to Surpass $2.5 Billion

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. exported more than $2.5 billion of iPhones from India from April to December, nearly twice the previous fiscal year’s total, underscoring how the US tech giant is accelerating a shift from China with geopolitical tensions on the rise.Most Read from BloombergUS Safety Agency to Consider Ban on Gas Stoves Amid Health FearsRental Housing Is Suddenly Headed Toward a Hard LandingGoldman to Cut About 3,200 Jobs This Week After Cost ReviewStocks Give Up Rally Above Key Mark Af

  • Macron Risks Upheaval With Plan to Make French Work Longer

    (Bloomberg) -- Emmanuel Macron’s government will present his plan to overhaul France’s pension system on Tuesday, likely triggering mass strikes and protests that may further undermine an economy already at risk of falling into recession.Most Read from BloombergUS Safety Agency to Consider Ban on Gas Stoves Amid Health FearsRental Housing Is Suddenly Headed Toward a Hard LandingGoldman to Cut About 3,200 Jobs This Week After Cost ReviewStocks Give Up Rally Above Key Mark After Fedspeak: Markets

  • Saudi Arabia Eyes Boosting Investment in Pakistan to Over $10 Billion

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergUS Safety Agency to Consider Ban on Gas Stoves Amid Health FearsRental Housing Is Suddenly Headed Toward a Hard LandingGoldman to Cut About 3,200 Jobs This Week After Cost ReviewStocks Give Up Rally Above Key Mark After Fedspeak: Markets WrapCommodity Ship Heads for Inspection After Suez Canal MishapSaudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has ordered exploring increasing the kingdom’s assistance and investments in Pakistan, a step toward furthering

  • India's TCS slips 2.7% on profit miss, weak outlook

    India's Tata Consultancy Services fell nearly 3% on Tuesday after missing profit estimates and flagging challenges in Europe while the IT major's first workforce decline since the pandemic in 2020 indicated a sharp growth moderation ahead, analysts said. TCS is the top loser on Nifty IT index, which is down 1.5%. The results set the tone for the IT industry that is seeing demand wane after a pandemic-fuelled boom, in the face of a looming recession in the United States and Europe from where it draws a bulk of its revenue.

  • Warning Light Flashes on Retail Outlook

    Updates, plus reports from the annual ICR conference, offered a mixed to negative take on the holidays and caution signs for 2023.

  • Pakistan floods: International donors pledge over $9bn

    Devastating floods hit the country last year, killing at least 1,700 people and millions more.

  • Cristiano Ronaldo could face Lionel Messi’s PSG in first game in Saudi Arabia

    The 37-year-old may play for an all-star XI made up of players from Al Nassr and rival club Al Hilal in a newly-arranged friendly.

  • My Take: Is John Gibbs qualified to be the Ottawa County's administrator?

    From what I can see, Mr. Gibbs is far from being qualified, and the hiring process the county followed is just shameful, and possibly illegal.

  • Positive week for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) institutional investors who lost 6.1% over the past year

    A look at the shareholders of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft ( ETR:G1A ) can tell us which group is most powerful. With...

  • Messi and Ronaldo to meet in friendly between PSG and Saudi select

    Lionel Messi and Paris Saint-Germain will play a friendly against a select side made up of players from Cristiano Ronaldo's new club Al Nassr and their Saudi rivals Al Hilal in Riyadh on January 19, the French champions announced on Monday.

  • What Is the Average Net Worth of the Top 1%?

    An American would need to be worth a minimum of $11.1 million to get into the 1% club. Here's a look at the super-rich.

  • Tesla's Delivery Wait Times Go Up, China Wants To Secure License For Generic Version Of Pfizer's Paxlovid, India-Made iPhone Exports Surpass $2.5B: Today's Top Stories

    Bloomberg Apple's India-Made iPhone Exports Surpass $2.5B In 9 Months — Nearly Twice Previous Fiscal Year's Total Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) exported more than $2.5 billion worth of iPhones from India between April and December as the company diversified production amid supply disruptions in China. The total export of the Cupertino-based tech giant in the first nine months of the fiscal year ending March 2023 was almost twice the previous fiscal year's total. Goldman Sachs Reportedly Plans To Cut

  • Asian Stocks Mixed as Hawkish Fed Halts S&P Rally: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks fluctuated as investors weighed hawkish comments from Federal Reserve officials and looked toward the release of US inflation data on Thursday for clarity on the trajectory for interest rates.Most Read from BloombergUS Safety Agency to Consider Ban on Gas Stoves Amid Health FearsRental Housing Is Suddenly Headed Toward a Hard LandingGoldman to Cut About 3,200 Jobs This Week After Cost ReviewStocks Give Up Rally Above Key Mark After Fedspeak: Markets WrapCommodity Ship

  • Virginia school shooting: Teacher a hero who saved her students' lives after being shot, police say

    The first-grade teacher who was shot last week by a 6-year-old boy in Virginia made sure that all her students were safe and out of the classroom, police said Monday.

  • Alibaba Leads China Tech Gains as Regulatory Woes Ease Further

    (Bloomberg) -- The page has finally turned for Chinese tech stocks, as the end of a years-long regulatory crackdown revives demand for an industry once dubbed “uninvestable.”Most Read from BloombergUS Safety Agency to Consider Ban on Gas Stoves Amid Health FearsRental Housing Is Suddenly Headed Toward a Hard LandingGoldman to Cut About 3,200 Jobs This Week After Cost ReviewStocks Give Up Rally Above Key Mark After Fedspeak: Markets WrapCommodity Ship Heads for Inspection After Suez Canal MishapT

  • Cartel leader El Gato, wanted in US murder, is seized in Mexico city

    El Gato wanted in the US for alleged role in orchestrating 2013 murder in Southlake, Texas