Tata Steel BSL Limited’s (NSE:TATASTLBSL) Investment Returns Are Lagging Its Industry

Today we'll evaluate Tata Steel BSL Limited (NSE:TATASTLBSL) to determine whether it could have potential as an investment idea. To be precise, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that will inform our view of the quality of the business.

First, we'll go over how we calculate ROCE. Next, we'll compare it to others in its industry. And finally, we'll look at how its current liabilities are impacting its ROCE.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Generally speaking a higher ROCE is better. Overall, it is a valuable metric that has its flaws. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since 'No two businesses are exactly alike.'

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Tata Steel BSL:

0.067 = ₹24b ÷ (₹396b - ₹42b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2019.)

Therefore, Tata Steel BSL has an ROCE of 6.7%.

Does Tata Steel BSL Have A Good ROCE?

One way to assess ROCE is to compare similar companies. Using our data, Tata Steel BSL's ROCE appears to be significantly below the 15% average in the Metals and Mining industry. This performance is not ideal, as it suggests the company may not be deploying its capital as effectively as some competitors. Putting aside Tata Steel BSL's performance relative to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms is poor - considering the risk of owning stocks compared to government bonds. It is likely that there are more attractive prospects out there.

We can see that , Tata Steel BSL currently has an ROCE of 6.7% compared to its ROCE 3 years ago, which was 0.9%. This makes us think about whether the company has been reinvesting shrewdly. The image below shows how Tata Steel BSL's ROCE compares to its industry, and you can click it to see more detail on its past growth.

When considering ROCE, bear in mind that it reflects the past and does not necessarily predict the future. ROCE can be deceptive for cyclical businesses, as returns can look incredible in boom times, and terribly low in downturns. ROCE is only a point-in-time measure. Remember that most companies like Tata Steel BSL are cyclical businesses. If Tata Steel BSL is cyclical, it could make sense to check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

How Tata Steel BSL's Current Liabilities Impact Its ROCE

Current liabilities are short term bills and invoices that need to be paid in 12 months or less. The ROCE equation subtracts current liabilities from capital employed, so a company with a lot of current liabilities appears to have less capital employed, and a higher ROCE than otherwise. To check the impact of this, we calculate if a company has high current liabilities relative to its total assets.

Tata Steel BSL has total liabilities of ₹42b and total assets of ₹396b. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 11% of its total assets. This is not a high level of current liabilities, which would not boost the ROCE by much.