Tata Steel open to more investment in Port Talbot

MPs on the Welsh Affairs Committee questioned union and Tata bosses about the Port Talbot steel plant's future

Tata Steel has told MPs it would consider additional future investment in its Port Talbot plant if more government funding was made available.

Tata's restructuring plans involve cutting 2,800 UK jobs and installing an electric furnace using recycled steel.

Chief executive TV Narendran said: "The electric arc furnace need not be the end - it is the beginning."

Earlier steel unions said the UK government should be putting more money into securing the future of Tata Steel.

The company has announced it will close both blast furnaces in Port Talbot, the UK's largest steelworks, by the end of 2024.

Mr Narendran told the Welsh Affairs Committee of the House of Commons that "if there is funding available" for greener ways of making steel, Tata would discuss it.

Tata has said it is currently losing around £1m a day from its operations in the town, and Mr Narendran said keeping a blast furnace open on the site, and making steel from scratch, would lose the business a further £600m.

In his questioning Stephen Kinnock accused Tata Steel of bluffing when it persuaded UK ministers to agree to pay £500m towards its future plans.

The Labour MP for the constituency of Aberavon, which covers Port Talbot, said: "I put it to you that when you threatened the British government, which it sounds like you did, you would close completely.

"I don't actually believe that was the case.

"If that is correct... then it was not a choice between total closure and 8,000 job losses. It was a choice between your plan and the multi-union plan which would have actually saved 2,500 jobs."

Unions say the steel UK steel industry needs far more help from government to compete with other European countries

Mr Narendran replied: "The reason why we take the community seriously is the reason why we have done all that we've done for 15 years.

"But you must appreciate that Tata steel is a listed company... Somewhere, we want to be as reasonable as possible to all stakeholders, but we don't want to be seen as irresponsible to some stakeholders at the cost of the others."

"When you're losing more than a million pounds a day, to say that you don't have a plan, and you will continue to fund these losses, on an ongoing basis puts us under pressure from other stakeholders."

'Important strategic asset'

Tata has committed to investing £750m of its money in the new electric arc furnace in Port Talbot, with support from the £500m government subsidy.

The Unite union told the committee the £500m was "not adequate" to support the industry and maintain virgin steel making in the UK.

Nick Kardahji from the Unite union said: "The amount of money that the government is putting in is not adequate. It's not comparable to what other countries are doing".

"This is a far too important strategic asset for us to allow it to be lost simply because inadequate funding was put in place," he said.

He added: "We think there's a role for the government to take a stake in the plants as well potentially that should be being considered as well. Again, the need to retain virgin steel production in the UK is too important to be left to the decisions of one multinational company".

Ministers from the UK and Welsh governments will appear later on Wednesday.