Tata 'sues Liberty Steel over unpaid debts'

·1 min read

Tata is suing rival Liberty Steel over claims of unpaid debts, according to reports.

The claim relates to missed payments from Liberty's flagship £100m takeover of Tata's speciality steels business in 2017, the Daily Telegraph said.

Liberty Steel owner GFG Alliance is reeling from the collapse of its main backer Greensill in early March.

The 2017 acquisition made GFG Alliance owner Sanjeev Gupta one of the UK's biggest steel magnates.

Tata has launched proceedings against Liberty Speciality Steels, Liberty House Group PTE and Speciality Steel UK, the Telegraph said.

A Tata spokesman said: "This is an active court case and as a result we are not making any further comment."

GFG Alliance was approached for comment.

Recommended Stories

  • Gerd: Sudan talks tough with Ethiopia over River Nile dam

    Sudan seems to have sided with Egypt in its row with Ethiopia over a dam on the River Nile.

  • A new deal with Norway allows the US to keep an eye on Russian subs closer to Russia's home turf

    The deal aims to increase military cooperation with the US at sea and in the air for "years to come," the Norwegian government said.

  • Pakistan hotel bomb: Deadly blast hits luxury venue in Quetta

    The explosion in Quetta, which killed at least four people, may have targeted China's ambassador.

  • Belgian envoy's wife 'slapped' S.Korea shopkeeper

    South Korean police say they want to talk to the wife of the Belgian ambassador there, after an incident in which she allegedly slapped a shopkeeper.Footage from a security camera emerged online this week from a clothing store.It shows a woman slapping a shopkeeper who had tried to stop her from approaching another worker.They had suspected she was trying to leave the shop with an item of clothing she had not paid for. Police who were dispatched at scene identified her as Xiang Xueqiu, the wife of the Belgian ambassador, according to an officer at the local police station. Police say they received a complaint over an alleged assault.But since then, the police have not been able to contact Xiang, saying it was because she was in a hospital. Reuters was unable to identify which hospital and could not immediately reach her for comment. The Belgian embassy in Seoul confirmed Xiang had been hospitalized but made no further comment. South Korea's foreign ministry told Reuters it had urged the Belgian embassy to cooperate on the matter and said it would take appropriate measure based on the police investigation.

  • What happened to the other officers arrested over George Floyd death?

    Three former police officers who responded to George Floyd call now face trial in August

  • Ted Cruz says Biden's comments about the Derek Chauvin verdict are 'grounds for a mistrial'

    Ted Cruz said that President Joe Biden's comments before the Derek Chauvin trial verdict could be grounds for a mistrial.

  • Gemma Chan condemns British newspaper for trivializing 'casual racism' in Prince Philip report

    The article in The Sunday Times referred to racist comments made by Prince Philip about "slitty eyes" as "gaffes."

  • Rockets' Brown recovering in Houston after assault in Miami

    Rockets guard Sterling Brown is back in Houston recovering from injuries sustained when he was assaulted outside a strip club in Miami early Monday morning. “He’s recovering,” coach Stephen Silas said. The Rockets were in Miami to play the Heat when the incident occurred.

  • A Miami defendant accidentally broadcast someone getting a butt injection during her Zoom court hearing

    The Zoom butt injection was broadcast while the woman, accused of theft, was waiting to be heard by the judge.

  • US considering sending missiles to Ukraine, as Russia amasses 100,000 troops on border

    The United States is considering sending missiles and other weapons to Ukraine, amid a buildup of more than 100,000 Russian troops along its eastern border and fears of an impending invasion. Shipments of military aid have been discussed by Joe Biden’s administration, and could include anti-tank, anti-ship and anti-aircraft systems according to the Wall Street Journal. Officials in Kyiv have asked for help after Russia’s increasingly bullish behaviour, which has included the largest troop buildup in the region for nearly a decade, intruding into European airspace and restricting the movement of foreign ships in the area. Central Intelligence Agency Director William Burns told Congress last week: “That buildup has reached the point where it could also provide the basis for a limited military incursion. “It’s something not only the United States, but also our allies have to take very seriously.”

  • Bombing in hotel parking lot kills at least 4 in SW Pakistan

    A powerful bomb exploded in the parking area of a luxury hotel in the southwestern Pakistani city of Quetta on Wednesday, killing at least four people and wounding at least nine others, police said. Footage on Pakistan news channels showed burning cars. Hours after the attack, the Pakistani Taliban in a statement claimed responsibility, saying it was a suicide attack.

  • Derek Chauvin placed in solitary confinement at max security prison in Minnesota

    Former police officer found guilty on all three counts

  • Sturgeon attacks Scottish Labour leader for 'sitting on the fence' over independence

    Nicola Sturgeon has attacked Scottish Labour’s leader for “sitting on the fence” over independence after an election hustings for young people descended into an angry row about the constitution. The First Minister appeared to lose her temper with Douglas Ross, the Scottish Tory leader, after he told viewers at the National Union of Students online event that Ms Sturgeon had been shaking her head and mouthing “rubbish” while a LibDem spokeswoman spoke about the benefits of the union. The SNP and Tory leaders then had a furious argument in which the First Minister accused Mr Ross of spreading “fake news” about the success of the UK’s vaccination procurement and of “talking down” the Scottish rollout. She also claimed that it had been incorrect of Mr Ross to claim Scotland’s vaccine programme had been “lagging behind” the UK’s in the early stages of the rollout, even though official figures clearly showed this was the case. After the young debate host stepped in to cut off the heated row between the Tory and SNP leaders, Anas Sarwar said, sarcastically: “What a great example to children and young people this is, fantastic”. An apparently irate Ms Sturgeon snapped back: “All this sitting on the fence on everything might be good for a while, but sooner or later in politics, you have to decide which side you’re on.” Mr Sarwar had previously spoken about his opposition to independence or a new referendum but added that he wanted to unite the country and move past the issue. He said that his position was clear but added “I just like to not forget about the half of the country that doesn’t agree with me on the constitution.” Ms Sturgeon said there was “nothing more divisive than telling half the population your views don’t matter” or that “they shouldn’t get the right to choose” over independence. Following the exchanges, Carole Ford, a LibDem candidate, said it was “disappointing” that the tone of the event, which had previously been good-natured, had changed so dramatically at the mention of independence. She added: “I think for many people that's one of the reasons that they really dislike the whole notion of independence, because it has split this country right in the middle, and it is a much less pleasant place to be now. “I certainly regret very much the impact that even the discussion of independence has had on Scotland. “There's absolutely no logic whatsoever to the idea that Scotland will be a more prosperous nation when it's cut off and isolated at the top end of the United Kingdom. It simply makes no sense to me at all."

  • A US Air Force general is facing court-martial for the first time ever. He has been charged with sexual assault

    "I can assure you this was not a decision made lightly, but I believe it was the right decision," an Air Force commander said.

  • A Virginia police officer was fired after donating to Kenosha shooter Kyle Rittenhouse's legal defense fund

    Officer William Kelly of the Norfolk Police Department was among four public employees who donated to Rittenhouse, The Guardian reported last week.

  • Mom kicks kids out to host a party and attacks them when they return, Michigan cops say

    She’s facing child abuse charges.

  • Russia Plunges Into Era of ‘Dictatorship’ as Putin Looms Over Eastern Europe

    MIKHAIL KLIMENTYEVMOSCOW—The day began with a dystopian wave of pre-emptive arrests. Many of his opponents were already under lock and key by the time President Vladimir Putin used an annual state of the nation address to remind people what happens to popular uprisings within striking distance of the Kremlin.With Russian troops massed on the border of Ukraine in numbers not seen since the invasion of Crimea, Putin gloried in the fate of the pro-Western movement in Kyiv, seven years after he annexed a chunk of its territory.Similar forces were at play in Belarus, Putin said, where the CIA was accused of stirring up a coup plot against the pro-Russian leader, who rigged elections last year. Putin has helped President Alexander Lukashenko crack down on the protest movement that arose against the blatantly stolen election.Domestic protesters were gathering across Russia as he spoke, fully aware that a similar crackdown is underway here as Putin’s rule slips toward dictatorship.The president will meet Lukashenko on Thursday amid increasingly close military and political ties between Moscow and the former Soviet client state. Putin has long wanted to place a missile base in Belarus and would love to further integrate the countries, putting the former Soviet port of Kaliningrad within reach.In an apparent slip of the tongue, Putin evoked the Cold War era by referring to his Eastern European allies as being members of the “Warsaw… [Pact]” before catching himself.In the major set-piece speech, Putin claimed that while the West was supposedly stirring up insurrection in the region, “Nobody thought of Ukraine’s fate and does not think of consequences for Belarusians.”He warned that any further interference in Eastern Europe would be a “red line” for Russia. “The organizers of any provocations against Russia will regret [it] in a way they never have before,” he said, promising asymmetric warfare while an estimated 100,000 troops, tanks, and fighter jets wait on Ukraine’s border.The recriminations against uprisings within Russia have already begun. Alexei Navalny, the leader of Russia’s opposition, was targeted in a nerve-agent attack last year and then jailed on trumped-up charges earlier this year.While Navalny’s supporters were being snatched out of taxis or arrested in their homes ahead of protests Wednesday, he was languishing in a prison hospital in a Siberia penal colony. Doctors say his life is “hanging by a thread.”After Navalny became ill during a hunger strike and denied access to independent medical professionals, his team called for a nationwide protest. Police stormed the apartments of Navalny supporters on Tuesday and Wednesday, hours before the rally, arresting people in the streets and at work in Krasnodar, Kurgan, St. Petersburg, Yekaterinburg, and many other cities.Many are reluctant to join the protest because they fear lengthy prison terms, not just the short administrative detentions of up to 15 days, which have been commonplace throughout the Putin era. And yet, tens of thousands are taking to the streets in what they see as the final battle in Putin’s transformation into a dictator.One of those protesting is Navalny’s close friend Yevgeny Roizman, the former governor of the Sverdkovsk region. He led several thousand people on a march through Yekaterinburg, despite road closures and police vehicles equipped with water cannons.Roizman told The Daily Beast on Wednesday that several years in prison was an unpleasant thought for a 58-year-old, but he was unwavering in his determination. “This is a philosophical question for every Russian: Either you live for the rest of your life as a slave and coward, or you come out to feel yourself a free and brave man,” he said.Since the imprisonment of Navalny—which Amnesty International has described as a slow-motion execution—experienced Kremlinologists, opposition politicians, and journalists have begun to openly describe a hard shift in domestic politics, a path toward “dictatorship,” not the so-called soft authoritarian model sometimes ascribed to Russia.Moscow politician Vladimir Ryzhkov told The Daily Beast that the country has changed since Navalny’s arrest at the airport as he returned from Germany three months ago.“Russia is a dictatorship now, where young people, university students get prison terms for innocent posts on social media,” he said. “It will be even worse. Decline of the economy, capital outflow, shrinking incomes, technological lag—these are the inevitable consequences of Vladimir Putin’s domestic and foreign policies.”After speaking to The Daily Beast, Ryzhkov was one of hundreds arrested for supposedly organizing Wednesday’s rallies after he reposted details on social media.Professors and students have been deeply traumatized by police persecutions against the authors of the university newspaper Doxa this month. Four of the young journalists have been arrested and others are being questioned—the crackdown on a student paper is seen as a new low in media suppression even under Putin.“Police broke the door to our apartment, arrested my friend for her call not to be afraid of exercising our constitutional right of peaceful assembly,” a witness told The Daily Beast. “Many want to leave the country but the courage of Doxa authors, who continue to publish in spite of their friends being under arrest, inspires all the paper’s readers.”Gennady Gudkov, a Russian opposition figure in exile, insisted that this dark new era would never snuff out all opposition to Putin. “This is not the end of the resistance in Russia,” he told The Daily Beast. “When Putin turns into a dictator supported by military forces, the opposition will radicalize and work from the underground.”On Wednesday morning, Navalny’s wife, Yulia, posted an Instagram video of herself with the caption: “I am the queen of the underground.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • NFL owner refuses to take down George Floyd tweet saying, 'I CAN BREATHE' after Derek Chauvin was convicted of murder

    The Las Vegas Raiders are being criticized for sending a tweet that reads "I can breathe" following the guilty verdict in the Derek Chauvin trial.

  • Covid passports proving vaccine status to be available for summer holidays

    Covid passports will be made available to prove people have been vaccinated as early as next month, in time for summer holidays, the travel industry has been told. The Department for Transport wants an official certification scheme that gives British travellers a document they can show at borders overseas in place by May 17. In a separate development, a European medical agency recommended that fully vaccinated travellers should be able to sidestep tests and quarantine. It potentially smooths the path for holidays to more than 20 countries that have indicated they could ask travellers for proof of vaccination, such as Israel, Croatia, Turkey, Spain, Portugal and Cyprus. Greece has moved to reopen its tourism industry by dropping quarantine rules for travellers from more than 30 nations if they have been vaccinated or tested negative for Covid-19. The Covid vaccine certificate could come in either digital or physical form, with government officials exploring the best way to make it work in the tight time frame.

  • 21-year-old paratrooper died in jump from Blackhawk helicopter at Fort Bragg, Army says

    She was a native of Gansevoort, New York.