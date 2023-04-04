Tatarsky was killed by Putin when he invaded Ukraine – Intelligence

The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine believes that Vladimir Putin, President of Russia, himself is guilty of murdering propagandist Vladlen Tatarsky.

Source: Andrii Yusov, official representative of the Defence Intelligence, in the national newscast

Quote: "Putin killed Vladlen Tatarsky when he invaded Ukraine and began the full-scale invasion on 24 February. Putin and the whole Ruscist regime bear personal responsibility for over 175,000 killed Ruscists, and for other murdered traitors, no matter if they died due to an ‘unfortunate accident’ or received a fair sentence from the internal defence forces or the Ukrainian state."

Details: Predicting the future for "other potential Tatarskys", Yusov remarked that the Russian propagandists will be far safer in Ukrainian prisons than in Russia.

Background:

On 2 April, an explosion occurred in a cafe in the centre of St Petersburg that had previously belonged to Yevgeny Prigozhin, owner of the Wagner Group Private Military Company, killing "war correspondent" (military blogger) Vladlen Tatarsky and injuring 30 other people.

Russian security forces have detained Darya Trepova, a resident of St Petersburg, on suspicion of murdering propagandist Vladlen Tatarsky.

Analysts at the Institute for the Study of War have assumed that forces inside Russia may have been involved in his murder, and it could have been a "warning" meant for Prigozhin.

Russia's National Anti-Terrorist Committee has accused Ukrainian secret services and supporters of Alexei Navalny's Anti-Corruption Foundation of murdering collaborator and propagandist Maxim Fomin, who called himself the war correspondent Vladlen Tatarsky.

