Tate brothers released from Romania jail

SYFY

Beyond the Bobby Pickett song, what do you think of when we say the phrase "monster mash"? For us, it means only one thing: 2004's Van Helsing (now streaming on Peacock). In the wake of the explosive box office successes that were The Mummy and The Mummy Returns, writer-director Stephen Sommers received the proverbial keys to the Universal Monsters kingdom. Like a kid smashing his action figures together in an epic battle of imagination, the filmmaker was free to mix and match nearly all of the