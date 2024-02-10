Tate County man wanted for aggravated assault on officer

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Tate County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a 60-year-old man who is wanted for aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer.

Kenneth Ray Graham was last seen in the 2900 block of Highway 305 around noon Saturday. He is believed to be armed and dangerous.





Reports say he was wearing blue jeans, a light blue and white striped button-down shirt, and cowboy boots.

The Tate County Sheriff’s Office warns that if you see Graham, do not make contact with him. Call 911.

WREG received reports about a barricade situation in the same area, but police have not yet confirmed that information.

This is an active investigation.

