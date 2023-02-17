Tate County, MS shooting spree leaves six dead, shooter in custody

A Friday shooting spree in Tate County, Mississippi, has left six people dead, according to state officials. The suspected shooter is in custody. Authorities have not identified the suspect or any of the victims.

The shootings all happened within Arkabutla, a small, unincorporated community about 20 miles south of the Mississippi-Tennessee border on the south side of Arkabutla Lake.

Shooting victims were found at four different locations, including outside a store on Arkabutla Road, inside a home on Bend Road and inside a home on Arkabutla Dam Road, according to TV station WMC.

Gov. Tate Reeves posted on social media he had been briefed on the shootings and said at this time, it is believed the shooter acted alone. A motive is unknown, he said.

"Please pray for the victims of this tragic violence and their families at this time," he said.

A man was also found with non-gunshot wound injuries at one of the places a shooting victim was located, according to WMC.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has been called in to assist with the investigation.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: Arkabutla, Mississippi, shooting leaves six dead, shooter in custody