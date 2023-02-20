Tate County shooting spree leaves six dead: What we know so far

Residents and others gather outside the Arkabutla, Mississippi, home where four bodies were found Friday. A shooting spree in Tate County left six people dead, authorities said. The suspected shooter is in custody.

A Friday shooting spree in the small, unincorporated community of Arkabutla left six people dead.

Arkabutla is located in Tate County and has about 300 residents. It's situated just south of Arkabutla Lake, a popular destination for fishing and less than 50 miles from Memphis. The shooting took place at in at least three locations in Tate County Friday by a lone gunman who killed six people, including his ex-wife and stepfather.

Here's what we know so far about the shootings.

The shooting

Shooting victims were found at at least three different locations Friday, including outside a store on Arkabutla Road, inside a home on Bend Road and inside a home on Arkabutla Dam Road, according to TV station WMC. Action News

According to Shannon Brewer, a dispatcher for the Tate County Sheriff's Department, the investigation into the shooting is still ongoing. Federal and state agencies were on hand Friday and the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has been called in to assist with the investigation. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is also providing assistance.

The rampage is among the deadliest shootings in Mississippi history and is the first mass killing in the U.S. since Jan. 23, according to an Associated Press/USA Today database. A mass-killing is defined as one that leaves four or more people dead, not including the perpetrator.

There have also been a number of mass shootings in which fewer than four people were killed, including a shooting in front of a Louisville, Mississippi grocery store on Feb. 12 that left one person dead and five people injured.

Six victims identified

Ernie Lentz, the deputy coroner of Tate County, confirmed the identities of the victims with The Commercial Appeal Saturday. The victims were Chris Boyce, 60, siblings John Rorie, 59 and Charles Manuel, 76, George McCain, 73, Lynda McCain, 78, and Debra Crum, 60.

Crum was the ex-wife of shooting suspect Richard Dale Crum. The Associated Press reported Sunday that Crum was in the home she shared with boyfriend George Drane in Coldwater when she was killed. Richard Crum had come straight from a convenience store in nearby Arkabutla where, according to Tate County Sheriff Brad Lance, Crum had shot Chris Eugene Boyce, who was sitting in the driver’ seat of a pickup outside, Drane said.

Drane told the AP he fought with Crum, got smashed in the head, and Crum fired at his ex-wife, after telling Drane not to make noise or move or he would be killed as well. Drane said Crum went outside to get a second shell.

“I couldn’t get up to do anything,” Drane said. “He reloaded, come back in the house, and shot her at point-blank range in the head, killing her instantly. Right between the living room and the kitchen.”

The charges

The shooting suspect, Richard Dale Crum, has been charged with first-degree murder and other charges are likely, the department said on Facebook. Crum is being held without bail in the county jail.

Crum was jailed on a single charge of capital murder over the first killing outside the convenience store, of Boyce, 59, of Lakeland, Florida. Boyce’s brother was in the truck with him at the time and fled, according to the sheriff. Lance added that Crum chased the brother through a wooded area before he escaped unharmed.

Lance told the AP that deputies arrested Crum at his home after the shooting of his ex-wife and then found the bodies of two fatally shot handymen outside, as well as the bodies of his stepfather and the stepfather’s sister inside a neighboring home.

Politicians react

Gov. Tate Reeves posted on social media Friday that he had been briefed on the shootings and said at this time, it is believed the shooter acted alone.

"Please pray for the victims of this tragic violence and their families at this time," he said.

President Joe Biden released a statement Friday that began with "enough."

"We are 48 days into the year and our nation has already suffered at least 73 mass shootings. Thoughts and prayers aren’t enough. Gun violence is an epidemic and Congress must act now," Biden said in the written statement. "Jill and I are mourning for the six killed in today’s violence in Tate County, Mississippi — as we have for far too many Americans. We grieve with their families and with Americans nationwide as gun violence claims yet more lives. We are also praying for the recovery of those injured in this horrendous attack, and for survivors who will carry both grief and trauma with them for the rest of their lives."

In the statement, Biden said the federal law enforcement was in close touch with state and local authorities. He pushed for "common sense gun law reforms" including requiring background checks on all gun sales and banning assault weapons and high-capacity magazines.

Northern District Public Service Commissioner Brandon Presley, who has also filed to run for governor, posted on social media on Saturday that he was "deeply saddened" to hear about the shooting.

"During this time, we will keep the families of those who lost loved ones in our prayers," Presley posted. "May God’s peace be with these families and communities affected."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

