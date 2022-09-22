Tate High homecoming queen scandal: Ex-assistant principal takes deal for no jail time

A former assistant principal at Bellview Elementary School accused of using her special access to a student data system to rig Tate High School's homecoming queen election has been sentenced to probation.

Laura Rose Carroll and her teenage daughter, both of Pensacola, were both arrested in May 2021.

Court records pertaining to Carroll's daughter have not been made available to the public as she was a minor at the time of her arrest.

However, court records show Carroll pleaded no contest Sept. 8 to one count of use of a two-way communication device to facilitate a felony, according to the Escambia County Clerk of Court.

Adjudication was withheld, and Carroll was sentenced to 18 months of probation and ordered to pay court costs totaling $518.

Withholding adjudication is a way for the court to impose a sanction on a defendant "without imposing upon the defendant a conviction and the collateral consequences that accompany a conviction," according to The Florida Bar.

Three additional charges against Carroll were dropped by the state:

Fraud against computer users

Use or possession of an ID of another person without consent

Criminal attempt to solicit or conspire third-degree felony, a public order crime

"She wasn't so much charged for the election fraud as it was for the misuse of her opportunity or access to that information," said Assistant State Attorney Matt Gordon, the lead prosecutor for Carroll's case.

Gordon said even if some charges are ultimately dropped, it's not uncommon for the state to charge someone with multiple crimes to ensure the unabridged truth is brought to light.

"In order to get evidence in a trial, we have to tie that evidence directly to a charged offense, and so if we were to only charge one of the crimes, that might limit what evidence we can admit at trial," Gordon said, adding that when plea offers are made, they can often lead to a "charge bargain, so that a satisfactory result is reached with a compromised resolution."

A decision to withhold adjudication is common with first-time, nonviolent offenders.

While Carroll's defense attorney, Chris Crawford, would have preferred all of the charges facing his client had been dismissed, ultimately, he was more satisfied than not with the case's outcome.

"We had a withhold and probation to the most benign of all the charges," Crawford said. "I mean, she pled to accessing people's private data. She didn't plea to all the real kind of nuts and bolts that they were accusing her of."

At the time of her arrest, Carroll was suspended from her job at Bellview Elementary School.

Escambia County Public Schools spokesman Cody Strother confirmed Wednesday that Carroll was released from her employment with the district at the end of the 2020-2021 school year.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement confirmed to the News Journal in May 2021 that Carroll's daughter was expelled from Tate High School.

According to an FDLE press release, the school district flagged hundreds of votes for Tate High School's homecoming court as fraudulent in October 2020 at which time school administrators contacted the state law enforcement agency.

Special agents uncovered 117 fraudulent votes for the Tate High homecoming queen that had originated from a single specific IP address. That IP address was eventually tied to Carroll and her daughter's computer usage, the release stated.

FDLE agents learned that Carroll had "district level access" to the school district's information system, the FOCUS program.

Carroll was accused of allowing her daughter to use her access to the FOCUS program to access hundreds of students' personal files, including their test scores, and the mother and daughter were both accused of utilizing FOCUS to cast fraudulent votes for her daughter to win homecoming queen at Tate High School.

"One of the bigger problems is what happened in the course of this investigation," Crawford said.

According to the defense attorney, his client was instructed to go into a school administration office where she was questioned by school officials "before she really knew about what was going on with the Tate High School election."

"They pull her down there, and they don't tell her what they want to talk to her about," Crawford said. "But she is under the impression that she has to go, and if she doesn't go, her job would have been adversely impacted."

Crawford said he requested the court strike the statements Carroll made while in the administration office from the case's evidence, but his requests were not granted. If they had been, he said, he would have been more inclined to advise his client to go to trial.

As it stands, the case will be concluded, provided Carroll completes the terms of her probation and pays her court costs.

