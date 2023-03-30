Tate High School under lockdown as ECSO deputies investigate threat

The Escambia County Sheriff's Office is currently investigating a threat made to Tate High School Thursday.

ECSO deputies received a report from a "third party" that a student was threatening to shoot the high school, according to ECSO Sgt. Melony Peterson.

"We have not confirmed that there is anything other than suspicion," Peterson said. "We've not located anyone yet, and that's all we have right now."

The school remains under lockdown, according to Peterson, and the situation remains under investigation.

This is a developing story.

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Tate High School under lockdown as ECSO investigates shooting threat