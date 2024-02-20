Tate & Lyle upsets Christians by changing Golden Syrup’s famous Biblical logo

The original green tin with lion and logo is being replaced by more modern artwork

Church of England members have attacked Lyle’s Golden Syrup over a rebrand that “eradicates” the Christian messaging in its iconic logo.

The company has replaced its logo of a dead lion being swarmed by bees with a more modern depiction of the animal’s face and a single bee, in its first rebrand in almost 150 years.

The product’s dark green tin and golden lion packaging is a reference to the story of Samson killing a lion, and the original logo includes the biblical quotation: “Out of the strong came forth sweetness.”

It is the world’s oldest unchanged brand packaging, and holds a Guinness World Record, having remained almost identical since 1888.

Lyle’s said the branding, created by the product’s founder, Scottish businessman Abraham Lyle, has been “revitalised for the modern UK family” in a move to “refresh the brand’s legacy to appeal to a 21st century audience”.

However, it has angered some traditional Christians who are calling on the company to rethink the decision saying they feel that there is perhaps no longer “a place for Christians in the UK”.

Sam Margrave, a member of the General Synod, the Church of England’s legislative body, said: “Bible stories have appealed to families for millennia.

‘Ditching tradition’

“There is nothing modern about ditching tradition or sidelining Christian messaging. I enjoy Golden Syrup with my pancakes on Shrove Tuesday every year.

“I am sure the Lyle business doesn’t mind benefiting from sales and Christian branding every Easter, so why do they feel the need to eradicate their connection with their Christian founder’s iconic logo which tells a story that works for every generation? Did they ask anyone if they were offended by Christian messages?

“My Muslim, Jewish and friends of other faiths love that we are a Christian country and have a Christian heritage. Let’s celebrate our Christian stories and history. I hope Lyle will rethink this move. It does lead to the question, is there a place for Christians or Christian messaging in the UK anymore?”

The logo in the 1950s when it was already 60 years old - Iconographic Archive / Alamy Stock Photo

Andrea Williams, chief executive of Christian Concern, said: “The Bible is the source of hope and joy and what inspired the founders of the company to make the best syrup in the world. The signature verse of Tate and Lyle’s Golden Syrup points to the eternal.

“They have traded the enduring appeal of their brand for a momentary fad. It’s not worth it and is actually very sad.”

The Book of Judges details Samson killing a lion with his bare hands before returning to the carcass a few days later to find a swarm of bees had created a hive in its body.

In the story, Samson then took honey from the hive, and fed it to his parents without telling them where he got the honey from.

He later asks guests at his wedding to solve the riddle: “Out of the eater, something to eat; out of the strong, something sweet.”

A version of the riddle was chosen for the logo of Lyle’s Golden Syrup, and has remained on the tins ever since.

The rebrand will take place across the full product range, excluding the classic tin, which will retain the original illustration.

‘Fresh redesign’

James Whiteley, brand director for Lyle’s Golden Syrup, said: “We’re excited to unveil a fresh redesign for the Lyle’s Golden Syrup brand.

“While we’ll continue to honour our original branding with the heritage tin, consumers need to see brands moving with the times and meeting their current needs.

“Our fresh, contemporary design brings Lyle’s into the modern day, appealing to the everyday British household while still feeling nostalgic and authentically Lyle’s.

“We’re confident that the fresh new design will make it easier for consumers to discover Lyle’s as an affordable, everyday treat, while re-establishing the brand as the go-to syrup brand for the modern UK family, featuring the same delicious taste that makes you feel Absolutely Golden.”

Lyle’s Golden Syrup is owned by Tate & Lyle Sugars. The company was contacted for comment regarding the claims that it was “eradicating” its connection to Christianity.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 3 months with unlimited access to our award-winning website, exclusive app, money-saving offers and more.