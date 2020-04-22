Tattelecom Public Joint-Stock Company (MCX:TTLK) Is Employing Capital Very Effectively

Today we'll look at Tattelecom Public Joint-Stock Company (MCX:TTLK) and reflect on its potential as an investment. In particular, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that can give us insight into how profitably the company is able to employ capital in its business.

First up, we'll look at what ROCE is and how we calculate it. Next, we'll compare it to others in its industry. Last but not least, we'll look at what impact its current liabilities have on its ROCE.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. All else being equal, a better business will have a higher ROCE. Overall, it is a valuable metric that has its flaws. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that 'one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar'.

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Tattelecom:

0.13 = ₽1.3b ÷ (₽13b - ₽2.9b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2019.)

Therefore, Tattelecom has an ROCE of 13%.

View our latest analysis for Tattelecom

Does Tattelecom Have A Good ROCE?

One way to assess ROCE is to compare similar companies. Using our data, we find that Tattelecom's ROCE is meaningfully better than the 9.2% average in the Telecom industry. We consider this a positive sign, because it suggests it uses capital more efficiently than similar companies. Separate from how Tattelecom stacks up against its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms is mediocre; relative to the returns on government bonds. Readers may find more attractive investment prospects elsewhere.

We can see that, Tattelecom currently has an ROCE of 13% compared to its ROCE 3 years ago, which was 8.7%. This makes us wonder if the company is improving. The image below shows how Tattelecom's ROCE compares to its industry, and you can click it to see more detail on its past growth.

MISX:TTLK Past Revenue and Net Income April 22nd 2020 More

When considering ROCE, bear in mind that it reflects the past and does not necessarily predict the future. ROCE can be misleading for companies in cyclical industries, with returns looking impressive during the boom times, but very weak during the busts. This is because ROCE only looks at one year, instead of considering returns across a whole cycle. If Tattelecom is cyclical, it could make sense to check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Do Tattelecom's Current Liabilities Skew Its ROCE?

Short term (or current) liabilities, are things like supplier invoices, overdrafts, or tax bills that need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way ROCE is calculated, a high level of current liabilities makes a company look as though it has less capital employed, and thus can (sometimes unfairly) boost the ROCE. To check the impact of this, we calculate if a company has high current liabilities relative to its total assets.

Tattelecom has total assets of ₽13b and current liabilities of ₽2.9b. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 23% of its total assets. It is good to see a restrained amount of current liabilities, as this limits the effect on ROCE.