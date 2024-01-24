Tattersall Distilling facing eviction in Minneapolis over alleged $120K in unpaid rent

Tattersall Distilling faces eviction after its Northeast Minneapolis landlord alleged the business has not paid more than $120,000 in rent and other expenses since August.

The two parties will meet in a hearing Wednesday afternoon in Hennepin County District Court. Efforts to reach Tattersall's owners and an attorney for landlord JGS Management, LLC, were unsuccessful.

JGS Management, LLC, filed an eviction case Jan. 9 against Tattersall Companies, LLC, alleging as of Jan. 5, the distillery hadn't paid $121,717.64 in rent, real estate taxes, late fees and other monthly expenses since August. JGS and Tattersall initially entered a lease agreement for the 8,824-square-foot space at 1620 Central Ave. N.E. on Dec. 31, 2014. They signed another lease June 23, 2016 for 5,494 more square feet, the complaint said. The garage-like warehouse encompasses the back of the building and houses the distillery and a craft cocktail room with some outdoor seating.

JGS Management asked in the complaint for Tattersall to remove its property from the site and to restrain Tattersall from "committing any waste" on the premises. The landlord, which also has an office at the same location, also wants Tattersall to cover the costs and legal fees as well as any relief the court deems warranted.

Tattersall debuted at the Northeast location in 2015 and then opened a new Wisconsin facility in 2021, complete with a restaurant. The Northeast Minneapolis-based company then shifted most production to the new "destination distillery" in River Falls that year. The restaurant, which St. Paul-based Morrissey Hospitality operates, was a first for Tattersall.

The distillery's founders said the maze of liquor laws in Minnesota led them to look to Wisconsin for expansion because of more relaxed restrictions on liquor production.

Tattersall also has unveiled The Cocktail Room at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport.