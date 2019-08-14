Tatton Asset Management plc (LON:TAM): Commentary On Fundamentals

Tatton Asset Management plc (LON:TAM) is a stock with outstanding fundamental characteristics. When we build an investment case, we need to look at the stock with a holistic perspective. In the case of TAM, it is a financially-sound company with a strong track record and a buoyant future outlook. In the following section, I expand a bit more on these key aspects. If you're interested in understanding beyond my broad commentary, take a look at the report on Tatton Asset Management here.

Flawless balance sheet with solid track record

Investors in search for stocks with room to flourish should look no further than TAM, with its expected earnings growth of 24% which is expected to flow into an impressive return on equity of 46% over the next couple of years. Over the past year, TAM has grown its earnings by 99%, with its most recent figure exceeding its annual average over the past five years. This illustrates a strong track record, leading to a satisfying return on equity of 32%. which is what investors like to see!

AIM:TAM Past and Future Earnings, August 14th 2019 More

TAM is financially robust, with ample cash on hand and short-term investments to meet upcoming liabilities. This implies that TAM manages its cash and cost levels well, which is an important determinant of the company’s health. Looking at TAM's capital structure, the company has no debt on its balance sheet. This means it is running its business only on equity capital funding, which is typically normal for a small-cap company. Therefore the company has plenty of headroom to grow, and the ability to raise debt should it need to in the future.

AIM:TAM Historical Debt, August 14th 2019 More

Next Steps:

For Tatton Asset Management, I've compiled three pertinent factors you should further examine:

