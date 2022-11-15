Tattoo artist shoots customer in stomach after saying he owed $5, Tennessee cops say

A tattoo artist is accused of shooting a customer in the stomach after he said he owed him $5 for tattoo work done, according to Tennessee court records.

The artist, Artavious Robinson, 31, got into an argument with the customer on May 23 in Memphis over $5 he said he was still owed, according to a complaint affidavit filed in Shelby County Court.

Witnesses told police that after the customer refused to pay, Robinson “pulled out a small (caliber) handgun and shot (the customer) in the abdomen,” the affidavit says. He then fled through an apartment complex.

Robinson was booked into the Shelby County Jail on Nov. 11, according to jail records.

He faces charges of attempted second-degree murder, unlawful possession of a weapon and aggravated assault, according to jail records.

He is being held on a total bond of $280,000 for three separate cases, records show.

The condition of the man shot was not disclosed.

