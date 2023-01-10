Tattoo artist is shot 17 times in argument over money, Ohio cops say. ‘Disturbing’

The owner of a tattoo parlor was found lying in the middle of the road after being shot 17 times outside his business, Ohio police say.

The Sunday, Jan. 8, shooting in the Cincinnati suburb of Batavia Township led to the arrest of 33-year-old Michael Guilfoyle Jr. He is accused of fatally shooting Brian Wilson, 42, according to the Clermont County Sheriff’s Office.

“In the 21 years I’ve been doing this, this is the most disturbing fact patterns I’ve ever heard,” assistant Clermont County Prosecutor David Gast said, WLWT reported. “There was an open line 911 call here where every single thing can be heard between these two.”

The sheriff’s office said 911 dispatchers heard “a verbal dispute” between Guilfoyle and Wilson over money — then gunshots.

Wilson was heard on the 911 call “begging for his life,” leading to seven shots being fired, according to WXIX. The sound of eight more shots could be heard moments later.

He was shot 17 times total, according to WCPO. He tried to run away, WLWT reported, but detectives found him outside the tattoo parlor.

Wilson, the owner and artist of Stay Gold Tattoo Studio, was discovered at 11:25 a.m. Sunday along the busy intersection. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the sheriff’s office.

Detectives located Guilfoyle at the scene and he admitted to shooting Wilson, the sheriff’s office said.

Guilfoyle told police he shot Wilson because “he owed him money and it was someone he thought was a friend,” according to WXIX.

Jail records show Guilfoyle was charged with aggravated murder and aggravated robbery. He is being held in the Clermont County jail on a $5 million bond.

