Tattoo-faced predator sought for two Brooklyn sex assaults, including one on a 12-year-old girl, police say

Thomas Tracy, New York Daily News
·1 min read

A tattoo-faced predator is being sought for two Brooklyn sex assaults, including the attempted groping of a 12-year-old girl, police said Friday.

The unidentified suspect kicked off his creepy spree about 8:10 p.m. on Sunday when he tried to grab a 12-year-old girl’s buttocks inside a deli on Livonia Ave. near Rockaway Ave. in Brownsville, cops said.

The child was startled, but not harmed as the groper ran off.

On Tuesday, the creep surfaced on Rockaway Ave. near Belmont Ave. — about four blocks away from the first clash, cops said.

This time, he targeted a 38-year-old woman he spotted walking down Rockaway Ave., police said. He crept up behind her and grabbed her rear with both hands during the 11 a.m. attack.

The groper ran off and remained on the loose Friday, cops said. His victim was not seriously harmed.

Police previously released surveillance images of the suspect in each incident, but linked the two cases on Thursday.

The groper is described as black, in his 20s, about 5-foot-10 with a slim build, facial hair and a tattoo on the right side of his face near his eye.

During the last attack, he was wearing a baseball cap with a Nike logo, a black long sleeve shirt with “Monopoly” written on the front, tan shorts and black sandals.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is urged to call NYPD Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • South Korea's Innospace to launch rocket from Brazil in December -official

    South Korean aerospace and defense company Innospace will be the first private business to send up a rocket from the Alcantara launch center in northern Brazil in December, the president of Brazilian Space Agency (AEB), Carlos Moura, said on Friday. The South Korean company is developing a hybrid rocket powered by both solid and liquid fuel. Brazil is hoping to get a slice of the rapidly-growing small satellite launch market by offering its base in Alcantara, whose location on the Atlantic coast by the equator reduces fuel costs as satellites do not have to travel so far to get into orbit.

  • Do you have info? WCSO looking for suspect in armed robbery at Circle K in Miramar Beach

    The Walton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man reportedly robbed a Circle K in Miramar Beach at gunpoint Friday morning.

  • Tokischa and Madonna: Is a Collaboration Coming Soon?

    The Material Girl shared a photo in the studio alongside the Dominican rapper.

  • Britney Spears Is Granted Restraining Order Against First Husband, Who Allegedly Tried To Crash Her Wedding

    Pop icon Britney Spears has been granted a restraining order against her first husband after he allegedly tried to crash her recent wedding. Her lawyer Mathew Rosengart told People this week that her restraining order against Jason Alexander, 40, "was granted." The attorney also stated that Alexander, who was married to Spears for 55 hours during a trip to Las Vegas in 2004 before the marriage was annulled, “was charged with felony stalking and is incarcerated." Alexander was arrested on Thursda

  • Cassidy says taking Golden Knights job was ‘no-brainer’

    Cassidy said knowing the team has quickly gone through two coaches — neither of which lasted longer than 2 1/2 seasons — was not an issue.

  • Former Florida congresswoman who pled guilty to tax fraud running again

    Former Rep. Corrine Brown (D-Fla.), who pleaded guilty to tax fraud in May, on Thursday announced she is running for Congress again in Florida’s 10th Congressional District. Brown served 12 terms in Congress before losing her primary in 2016, one month after prosecutors indicted her in connection with a fake charity. “I’ve represented most of…

  • 1966 Chevrolet C10 Pickup Truck Is A Stone Cold Masterpiece

    This C10 is an action movie hero with performance and style to match.

  • Katy Perry’s Baby Girl, Daisy Dove, Looks Just Like Her

    Orlando Bloom said his and Katy Perry's Daughter, Daisy Dove, looks just like Katy and has blue eyes.

  • Crypto Winter Is Here. The Weak Will Die, and the Strong Will Eat Their Bones

    The crypto market is entering very rough waters. But downturns are always shorter than they seem.

  • 40 percent of Japanese men in their 20s have never been on a date, says new government report

    An impressive 40% of Japanese men in their 20s reported having never gone on a date, according to a new government survey. In a 350-page white paper on gender equality published this month by Japan’s Cabinet Office, authorities surveyed 20,000 people from various age groups on questions related to marriage and income. While businesses have seemingly adapted to the singlehood phenomenon, offering solo dining spaces in restaurants and even solo bridal sessions in photo studios, the government appears far more alarmed by the dropping marriage rates, which are directly related to the country’s number of births.

  • ‘Red Table Talk,’ Jada Pinkett Smith pull out chair for a former neo-Nazi leader to discuss his detox from hate

    What does it take for a white nationalist who led thousands to join his hateful movement to become “reformed?” That […] The post ‘Red Table Talk,’ Jada Pinkett Smith pull out chair for a former neo-Nazi leader to discuss his detox from hate appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Putin advisor: No 'Back in the USSR' for Russia economy

    STORY: Governor Elvira Nabiullina was speaking at Russia's flagship annual economic conference in St. Petersburg.She said a "substantial part" of Russian industry should start working for the domestic market, rather than rely on exports for revenue."It's clear to everyone that things won't be how they used to be. We keep repeating that pretty banal phrase. There's no returning to the old ways, the world has changed", said Nabiullina, adding that external conditions have changed "for a long time, and maybe forever".Maxim Oreshkin, an economic advisor to Russian President Vladimir Putin, remained optimistic about the economy.He said he was confident that it would contract by no more than 5% in 2022 and ruled out a return to a Soviet economic model. Oreshkin's optimism contrasted with official forecasts.The economy ministry said this week it expected gross domestic product (GDP) to contract by 7.8% in 2022. Previously, it had said the economy was on track to contract by more than 12%, in what would be the biggest GDP drop since the aftermath of the fall of the Soviet Union.

  • Cardinals’ Paul Goldschmidt matches an MLB feat last done by Ty Cobb in 1925

    Having your stats compared with The Georgia Peach means you did something right.

  • Michigan Man Convicted Of Violent Triple Homicide Confronts Victims' Family At Sentencing

    A Michigan man convicted of killing three people — including a 6-year-old child — had an outburst in court during his sentencing, prompting his victims’ loved ones to leave the courtroom. Nicholas Bahri, 39, was found guilty in April for the brutal 2020 triple homicide of a man, his fiancée and his son, according to Fox Detroit affiliate WJBK. Tukoyo Moore, 32, was found shot to death in a burning car in Detroit, while his son, Tai’Raz Moore, 6, and Moore’s fiancée, Isis Rimson, 28, were found s

  • Two White Men Arrested After Viral Vids Capture Terrifying Attack on Black Teen

    Facebook/CJ JonesTwo white men were arrested in Florida this week and accused of racial profiling after allegedly hurling a massive stone at a Black teen who was driving in the same town where Trayvon Martin was killed in 2012.“I was racially profiled while driving through my friends neighborhood,” the victim, who identified himself as JJ, wrote on his Instagram Wednesday. “They didn’t like the way I was driving, so they felt the need to hit my car with a cone, and throw a rock through my window

  • Renton police woman accused of forcing spa employee into sex work

    According to the victim, she accepted what she thought was a legitimate offer of employment from Q Spa at 4508 NE 4th Street. When she showed up, she said they wouldn't let her leave and told her she was expected to perform sexual services for clients.

  • Video Shows Black Teen With Hands Up When Shot by Cop

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/HandoutAn unarmed 13-year-old Black boy had his hands raised in the air when he was gunned down by a Chicago Police Department officer in May, new surveillance video obtained by The Daily Beast shows.In the video, the teen—known only by his initials A.G.—ran off the sidewalk and into the light of a gas station parking lot with his hands raised in the air before turning around to his right.It is then that the boy is shot by an officer and collapses to the cem

  • 5 members of family killed in Colorado crash were returning from birthday party

    Aaron Godines and Haile Everts, both 20, their 3-month-old daughter, Tessleigh, and Godines’ parents, Emiliano and Christina, were killed Monday when they were struck in a chain-reaction crash on Interstate 25. They had traveled from Wyoming to celebrate Aaron Godines’ birthday.

  • Hundreds of gallons of fuel stolen from Midlands gas station leads to arrest, cops say

    The 20-year-old had an ingenious mechanism for stealing fuel and credit card information, according to the sheriff.

  • 9-year-old girl ‘executed’ by mom’s ex-boyfriend during argument, Texas police say

    The 9-year-old’s mom says they were watching a movie together before the man arrived unannounced.