Can tattoo help PA State police identify dead woman found in Bucks County park?

Pennsylvania State Police have released a photograph of a tattoo on an unidentified woman who was found dead in Neshaminy State Park on Saturday.

A visitor discovered the body prompting officials Saturday to close a large portion of 300-plus acre park, which spans part of Bristol Township and Bensalem off State Road and borders the Delaware River. The park was open on Sunday.

An autopsy of the woman was underway as of Monday morning, Bucks County Coroner Meredith Buck said. The woman is described as Black and between the ages of 40 and 50. She also has a tattoo of the name “Lisa” on her upper right arm.

Pennsylvania State Police are hoping someone recognizes this tattoo found on the upper right arm of a Black woman found dead in Neshaminy State Park on January 8, 2022.

Anyone with information related to this death investigation or the woman’s identity is asked to contact the criminal investigation unit at Pennsylvania State Police Trevose barracks at 215-942-3900.

