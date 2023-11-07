This tattoo parlor gave Texas Rangers fans free tattoos in honor of their World Series win

Texas Rangers fans have been celebrating ever since the Rangers won the World Series and 40 lucky fans got free tattoos to commemorate the franchise’s first ever championship.

The free tattoos were given away in a promotion by Heart in Hand Tattoo parlor in conjunction with Estrella Jalisco, the official cerveza of the Rangers.

The promotion allowed the winners to pick from one of nine tattoo designs to get and began because of the shared love of baseball between two of Heart in Hand’s tattoo artists.

“My co-worker, David [Speed] and I are huge baseball fans and we love tattooing, so it is the merging of two of our passions,” said Jeb Naykut, “Once we had the opportunity to do an event like this, especially for such a momentous occasion as the Rangers taking the [World Series], It really kind of got us stoked.”

Naykut is a Boston Red Sox fan but said he took several trips down to Globe Life Field to watch the Rangers including the team’s four-game series with the Red Sox in September.

Naykut said he and Speed bonded through the year while discussing the Rangers and that they enjoyed watching the Rangers throughout the playoffs.

The energy around the Rangers was palpable to Naykut who said Heart in Hand got an excellent response to the sweepstakes.

“Pretty big, you know, there’s, I think there’s a real excitement this year, especially for the Rangers,” said Naykut, “It seems like people are really, really into this promotion and I’m very excited.

Naykut has been tattooing for over a decade and loves the artistry involved.

“I’ve been tattooing for 13 years and I’ve just always loved and respected the art form and I just think it’s one of the most powerful and creative art forms there [is],” said Naykut, “ I just love the possibilities within what we can do with tattoos and, and the ability that you have to kind of like wear what you want to wear, you can really decide how you wanna present yourself. So I think there’s just a lot of power in tattoos.”

Naykut commented that he loved the team’s never-quit attitude and thought fans should be proud.

“I really loved how, how scrappy of a team they were every time people like, oh, they’re, they’re falling apart they would just pull it off,” said Naykut, “Texas... should be really proud of this team because they really pulled it off.”