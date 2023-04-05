Tattoo scam? Police say this South Shore tattoo studio is fake

Police are warning the public to beware of a fake tattoo studio on the South Shore that has scammed at least a dozen people out of their money.

In recent days, victims have forwarded Cash App payments to “ktd_tattoo_studio” on Instagram and Tik Tok for tattoo services at 514 South Street in Quincy, but they have been ripped off without receiving any tattoo work, according to the Quincy Police Department.

“This studio seems to be a scam, and the tattoo company does not exist. We already have a dozen people who were scammed by this page,” the department warned.

Police also urged the public to refrain from sharing money or personal information with strangers online or over the phone.

An investigation into ktd_tattoo_studio remains ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

