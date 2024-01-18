Tattoo shop owner Rich Regal delves into moonshine business with Regal Strawberry Glow

LANCASTER − Modified Studios Tattoo Gallery owner Rich Conrad, aka Rich Regal, certainly stays busy. He is also a rap artist and recently released his own brand of moonshine called Regal Strawberry Glow, along with a barbecue sauce/glaze.

Rich Regal, owner of Modified Tattoo, sits by his new line of Regal Strawberry Glow Moonshine and Strawberry Glaze on January 11, 2024, in Lancaster, Ohio.

He recently teamed with Flatrock Distilling Company in Napoleon for the 50-proof moonshine. Flatrock is producing the moonshine and Conrad is providing his branding. He said it is corn-based with all the ingredients coming from Ohio.

"It's almost like a Kool-Aid," Conrad, 41, said. "Like strawberry Kool-Aid. It's such a low proof that it doesn't have a whole lot of heat to it at all. So it's very palatable."

It can be found in various locations in Canal Winchester, Logan, Athens and Columbus. Conrad also wants to have it available at the Pit Stop at 805 N. Memorial Drive in Lancaster. He said that store was supposed to start carrying it earlier this month.

"It's not quite as potent (as other moonshines)," Conrad said. "It's smoother on the palate. Everybody seems to love it. Everybody says the same word when they drink it. They call it dangerous. It's really a big deal to me being from Lancaster and having this great product that I truly stand by and believe in."

Conrad said he's always wanted his own alcoholic beverage.

"I've got a few really good strong years left in me," he said. "So, I'm basically creating this as a retirement (project)," he said. "And it's something to give back to my community.

"Even though it's not a small town anymore, people that come from places like this can make something of themselves and can create these products. You don't have to be a big multi-billion dollar corporation to create your own product. It just takes a lot of hard work and the right connections."

The new Regal Strawberry Glow Moonshine on January 11, 2024, in Lancaster, Ohio.

Along with the moonshine deal, Conrad teamed with Pig Iron Smokehouse in The Plains for Regal Strawberry Glaze.

"They created the recipe off of things I wanted and they came up with this barbecue/glaze/salad dressing," Conrad said.

That product was also set for release earlier this month and is available at the tattoo studio at 737 N. Columbus St. Conrad said he'll release more locations for availability later.

"We're going to have it all over the place," he said.

The new Rich Regal Strawberry Glaze on January 11, 2024, in Lancaster, Ohio.

This article originally appeared on Lancaster Eagle-Gazette: Modified Studios Tattoo Gallery owner dips into moonshine business