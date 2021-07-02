Tattoos help ID KY man after child porn found on Google Drive. More charges filed.

A Central Kentucky man accused of uploading child pornography to Google Drive faces more charges because investigators allege he committed the sexual assaults depicted in some of the videos and photos.

Donald Woodroe Kiser III, 36, has been charged with one count of rape and three counts of sexually abuse of a child under 12 years old, according to court records. Kiser was previously charged with 10 counts of possessing or viewing child pornography after Lexington police investigators allegedly found he was uploading the pornography to his Google Drive account. Drive is an online file storage service.

Police say they have since determined that Kiser was the one committing the abuse in some of the photos and videos, according to court records.

“I was able to identify the suspect’s hands in the images as Mr. Kiser’s due to the distinct, visible tattoos on the suspect’s hands,” Detective Tyler Chelf wrote in a criminal complaint.

The victim was 8 and 9 years old when the alleged assaults occurred in 2018 and 2019, according to court records.

Kiser was arraigned Thursday on his new charges. His bond was set at $55,000, and he remained in the Lexington-Fayette County Detention Center Friday morning.

He initially faced the child pornography charges after the police department received 88 tips between Nov. 23 and Jan. 15 from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children regarding a Google account user uploading child pornography to Google Drive, according to an arrest citation.

Kiser was identified as the account owner, according to court records. Google turned account records over to investigators.

Police got a search warrant to take all computer devices from Kiser’s home on Darley Drive in Lexington for forensic examinations, according to court records. Investigators seized four computers, an iPod, a cellphone and a hard drive when they executed the warrant on March 3.

Investigators allegedly found more than 200 explicit photos and videos. The photos and videos featured “young juveniles” who were mostly prepubescent, according to an arrest citation.

Story continues

Kiser allegedly admitted to having child pornography and said he viewed child porn for about five years, according to court records.

He no longer lives in Lexington, according to court records, but was arrested in Lexington Wednesday morning.

Kiser is set to appear in court over his child porn charges again on July 30, according to court records. He pleaded not guilty to the child pornography charges in May. He was released from custody on a property bond before being detained again this week.

Lexington man charged after he uploaded child porn to Google Drive, court records say