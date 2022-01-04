Tattoos identify New Ulm theft suspect

Jan. 3—NEW ULM — Tattoos and social media posts helped identify a shirtless metal thief in New Ulm, charges say.

Bryan Gerald Mortensen, 33, of Mankato, was charged with felony theft Monday in Brown County District Court.

Surveillance video showed two men stealing from Southside Auto Salvage in June, according to a court complaint. Nine vehicles were missing catalytic converters, for a total value of $2,500. A surveillance camera and unknown number of other car parts also were reported missing.

The New Ulm Police Department posted on its Facebook page surveillance images of one of the thieves, who was not wearing a shirt and had tattoos on his back and shoulders. A tipster identified the man as Mortensen and said he is a mixed martial arts fighter.

An investigator viewed photos of Mortensen on MMA websites and on his social media and determined the tattoos matched, the charges say.