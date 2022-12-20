This year taught investors a lot – here's how they should apply it in 2023

share price

Stock markets are forward-looking mechanisms that seek to “discount” – or price in – the future, so it does not pay to focus on historic data. This is why the economy and markets should never be treated as one and the same thing and why second-guessing the macroeconomic data as a means to pick stocks is usually a quick way to the poor house.

However, looking back at successes and mistakes is a valid exercise, as it can provide useful lessons. In the spirit of the Roman deity Janus, one of whose faces looked at the past while the other looked to the future, we will therefore assess its fortunes in 2022 to see if it provides any inspiration for 2023.

Three themes emerge from the winners and losers.

The first is that there are few better investments than to put your money where no one else is looking. It is barely two years since oil prices went below zero, albeit briefly, as Covid tore around the world and investors were convincing themselves that oil and gas fields would be wasting, or even trapped, assets because demand would decline over time thanks to the pandemic and the planned move towards net zero.

In addition, the financial markets have shunned oil and gas producers and politicians and some of the public have campaigned against them. Capital investment in exploration and production has declined, relative to sales, to historically low levels.

And yet here we are: economic activity has bounced back and demand for energy has recovered alongside it, while Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is an added complication.

Gas prices have surged since the attack and oil prices are higher than where they were a year ago. Constrained supply and higher demand have proved a powerful combination and Shell, Hunting and i3 Energy all performed strongly in 2022.

The threat of recession is weighing on the oil price, but America’s need to replenish its reserves, China’s reopening and ongoing low levels of investment could yet underpin crude-related shares. The theme of energy security also helped uranium storage specialist Yellow Cake.

Another area where few have put capital in and others may have taken capital out, voluntarily or otherwise, is catastrophe insurance and reinsurance.

It may be hard to believe that Beazley and Lancashire are among our better performers in 2022, the year of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Hurricane Ian and a range of climate-related disasters, yet tight capacity (alongside strong underwriting disciplines and tempting valuations) is one reason why and insurance and reinsurance rates could be firm next year.

The second theme is that inflation reared its head. That put a premium on companies with pricing power and benefited long-term holdings Imperial Brands and British American Tobacco.

The third, related theme is that inflation forced the hands of central banks, which were obliged to raise interest rates. The subsequent increase in bond yields – and discount rates – hit long-term growth stocks, “bond proxies” such as real estate investment trusts and those sensitive to changes in borrowing costs.

Here, we erred in persisting for too long with IP Group, property play British Land and house builders Vistry and Crest Nicholson, although a plunge in the share price led us to pick up some Bellway late in the year.

Central banks will remain centre stage in 2023 but second-guessing what they are going to do is a mug’s game. Their narrative that inflation would be “transitory” was way off, so markets’ faith that they can engineer a soft economic landing after 14 years of ultra-loose monetary policy and debt accumulation must therefore be treated with caution.

Our aversion to big debt piles and preference for cash-rich balance sheets and attractive valuations, on an earnings, asset or yield basis, have seen us through a volatile year and we will rely again on these disciplines in 2023.

The number of bids for our selections also suggests we are doing something right, with ContourGlobal one such success this year, even if an approach for Anexo came to naught and we gormlessly got rid of both Aveva and Devro before their respective predators finally pounced.

Russ Mould is investment director at AJ Bell, the stockbroker

