Taunton cocaine trafficker sentenced in connection with assault on troopers in Dartmouth

FALL RIVER - A 38-year-old Taunton cocaine trafficker, who assaulted, injured and attempted to disarm State Police troopers during a harrowing incident in Dartmouth two years ago, was sentenced to serve eight to 10 years in state prison Thursday.

Guillermo Santana pleaded guilty to three counts of assault and battery on a police officer, and one count each of trafficking cocaine, possession of a class A drug, carrying an illegal firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition and resisting arrest, announced Bristol County District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn III.

Trooper Cody Smith was on patrol on August 30, 2021 when he observed an SUV idling with its headlights on while parked at Dartmouth Motor Inn. Another person was standing outside of the passenger side.

Trooper Smith, aware of the high crime area and noting the suspicious behavior, maintained surveillance of the vehicle and observed the vehicle abruptly pull out of the parking lot with no turn signal, and cut off oncoming traffic before returning to the motel, according to a press release.

Based on this behavior, Trooper Smith initiated a stop of the vehicle. Once stopped, both the driver, subsequently identified as Guillermo Santana, and his passenger, opened their doors and attempted to exit the vehicle. Both were advised they were being stopped by the police and to re-enter the vehicle.

Santana became extremely nervous, looking away from the trooper, and looking toward a black fanny pack in the vehicle, which was within arm’s reach, according to the release.

When asked if he had a valid ID, Santana stated “no,” and was then asked to step out from the vehicle. The defendant refused. At this point, Trooper Smith was joined by Troopers Alex Boswell and Ryan Boswell. The troopers attempted to secure Santana’s arms to remove him from the vehicle.

Santana then attempted to get back in the vehicle toward the center console, where the fanny pack was located.A struggle ensued between the three troopers and the defendant, who was resisting being handcuffed and angling himself between the car door and the driver’s panel.

Based on Santana's size (300 pounds), the troopers were getting physically worn-down trying to subdue him and attempted to tase him.

Santana broke free with one hand cuffed, and the other cuff open, potentially acting as a weapon. The defendant also reached for his waistband at this time.

The defendant and the troopers fell to the ground, at which time the defendant attempted to reach for one of the troopers' firearms. Trooper Smith then deployed his taser, but it was unsuccessful.

Santana backed away and pulled the taser prongs out of his own arms and torso. He then began to run from the troopers across the parking lot of the motel.

At one point the defendant faced Trooper Alex Boswell and reached for his waistband, at which time a fourth trooper deployed his taser and the defendant collapsed.

As the defendant fell to the ground, troopers observed a black handgun fall from his waistband. Multiple troopers sustained injuries as a result of the struggle/arrest of the defendant including Trooper Ryan Boswell, Trooper Alex Boswell, and Trooper Cody Smith.

The firearm, an M&P Shield 9 mm handgun, was fully loaded. Inside the fanny pack, police found $7,000 in cash, 32 grams of cocaine, a digital scale, scissors and sandwich bags.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Catherine Sauter and the state prison sentence was imposed by Judge Raffi Yessayan in Bristol County Superior Court in Fall River.

“This case clearly highlights the danger law enforcement officers face every day that jeopardize their lives and safety. The defendant violently resisted the troopers lawful exercise of their authority. It’s no coincidence that he was a convicted felon in possession of a handgun and trafficking in cocaine. During the struggle, he repeatedly tried to grab for his own gun and a trooper’s gun,” Quinn said.

“I commend and admire the actions of the state troopers for their restraint in a very volatile and dangerous situation. The defendant clearly is a danger to the community and needs to be kept off the street.”

This article originally appeared on Standard-Times: Taunton drug trafficker gets 8-10 years after violent Dartmouth arrest