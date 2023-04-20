TAUNTON DISTRICT COURT 10-25-12

Editor's note: The charge against Jamal Perkins was dismissed in Taunton District Court on March 4, 2013.

The following cases were heard Wednesday in Taunton District Court:• Robert Lyman, 32, of 208 High Forest St., Winona, Minn., was arraigned on Aug. 11 Taunton police charges of stalking in violation of a restraining order, violating an abuse prevention order, intimidating a witness and two counts of threatening to commit a crime. Judge Kevan Cunningham ordered him held on $15,000 cash bail and continued the case to Nov. 20.• James Lucey, 51, of 5 E. Broadway, Taunton, was found not guilty by a jury on May 13 Taunton police charges of operating under the influence.• Jamal Perkins, 18, of 434 Wren St., Taunton, was arraigned on a Sept. 21 Taunton police charge of statutory rape of a minor. Cunningham ordered him released on personal recognizance and continued the case to Dec. 17.

