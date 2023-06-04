Taunton man accused of stabbing man ‘several times’ near Abington liquor store, police say

A Taunton man is accused of stabbing a 61-year-old man several times near a liquor store in Abington, police said.

Devon B. Pelrine, 26, of 39 Cedar St., Apt. #5, Taunton, was held without bail following the stabbing late Friday afternoon, police said. He is charged with armed assault to murder, armed robbery, assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon upon a person 60 years or older, 3 counts; threat to commit a crime (murder), disturbing the peace, and carrying a dangerous weapon (second offense).

At 5 p.m. Friday, police received a 911 call reporting that a stabbing had just occurred in the area of Rosie’s Liquors and Deli located at 751 Bedford St., police said.

When officers arrived, they found the stabbing victim with several injuries, police said. The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment. His condition was not known on Sunday.

After receiving a description of the suspect, officers began searching for him with the department’s patrol K9, Kano. Officers later found Pelrine at the Vinson Blanchard Garden Apartments at 71 Shaw Ave., police said.

Officers took Pelrine into custody without incident, and officers also found a knife on him, police said.

Perline will be arraigned in Brockton District Court, police said.

